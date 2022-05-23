ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Goes Big On Stunts, Teases Story

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One doesn’t arrive until next year, but the first teaser is already online and shows off some pretty wild action sequences. Paramount Pictures released the teaser...

GamesRadar

New Netflix spy movie adds J.K. Simmons and more to cast

Netflix has added J.K. Simmons, Jackie Earle Haley, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, and Alice Lee to the cast of Our Man from New Jersey (via Deadline). The new spy thriller stars Mark Wahlberg as Mike, a construction worker from New Jersey who is thwarted into the world of espionage after his high school ex-girlfriend Roxanne (Halle Berry) recruits him for a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission.
ComicBook

The Gray Man Trailer Starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas Released by Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer forThe Gray Man, the upcoming film from Joe and Anthony Russo. The Gray Man is an adaptation of Mark Greaney's series of spy novels. The film stars Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry, codename Sierra Six, a CIA operative recruited from federal prison by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) to become an agency assassin for the agency. As he doesn't officially exist, Gentry is also known as "the Gray Man." Gosling is joined by Chris Evans as the mustachioed Lloyd Hansen, Gentry's former colleague whom he is now hunting. Ana de Armas plays Agent Dani Miranda, who helps Gentry on his mission.
extratv

See Tom Cruise’s Death-Defying Motorcycle Stunt in New ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Trailer

Tom Cruise is performing some incredible stunts in the new trailer for “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”!. Cruise returns to the spy thriller franchise as Ethan Hunt, alongside co-stars lVing Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and newbie Hayley Atwell. The trailer even features the return of Henry Czerny as Impossible Missions Force director Eugene Kittridge, who appeared in the original 1996 “Mission: Impossible.”
First Image Released For Indiana Jones 5, 2023 Release Date Set

Lucasfilm has released the first key art from Indiana Jones 5, with the release date officially set. Disney released the first image of Harrison Ford in the film on THursday, as first revealed by Ford today at Star Wars Celebration. You can check out the art below. Deadline reports that...
Decider.com

James Corden Puts Life in Tom Cruise’s Hands Aboard ‘Top Gun’ Fighter Jet

In honor of the highly-anticipated May 27 theatrical release of Top Gun: Maverick, James Corden had the action-drama film’s star, Tom Cruise, join him for a very special YouTube segment of The Late Late Show With James Corden. What unfolded from there was an adventure whose thrills rivaled that of a Top Gun movie, and also probably gave the late night host a heart attack (or at the very least, a damp jumpsuit).
tvinsider.com

‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 Finale Is ‘the Final Chapter of the Liz Keen Story’

Now that Reddington (James Spader) knows his heretofore loyal lawyer was behind the death of his beloved Elizabeth (Megan Boone) and the blackmail of ex–task force chief Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix), “Red wants to kill Marvin for what he did to Liz,” says The Blacklist exec producer John Eisendrath. Why did he want to punish his longtime employer and mentor? Red had turned over his international syndicate to his beloved Liz.
AFP

Cannes can't help falling in love with 'Elvis'

Cannes was shaken, rattled and rolled on Wednesday as the world premiere of "Elvis" rocked the film festival on the French Riviera, in what has proven a vintage year for music-lovers. - Kaleidoscopic - Celebrating its 75th edition, the festival has been a feast for music lovers this year. 
Primetimer

Survivor 42 Crowns a Victor and Cements a New Winning Archetype

SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor finale ahead. Twenty years and one week after Vecepia Towery won the fourth season of Survivor, the show finally crowned its second Black female winner as Maryanne Oketch bested retired firefighter Mike and pageant coach Romeo to take the title of sole Survivor. And while it's an outcome that was easy to spot for anyone who watched the season play out on TV, with Maryanne as a consistently central presence to the show even when she didn't seem central to a given week's vote-out, Maryanne's victory was far from a sure thing as the final three sat before the jury. Judging from the jurors' statements beforehand, it would seem they thought Mike had played the most impressive strategic game, even if he'd had to betray allies along the way. Hell, just a few weeks ago, Drea called out Mike as the obvious winner if he made it to the end… and then here he was at the end! Maryanne wasn't seen by the jurors as having played much of a game at all, or at least so they thought before the tribal council.
PopSugar

See the "Elvis" Cast Side by Side With Their Real-Life Counterparts

Rock-and-roll music legend Elvis Presley's mark on music continues to reverberate in pop culture decades after his death in 1977. The musician's life and impactful legacy is being explored in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film, "Elvis." The biopic centers around Presley (Austin Butler) and his relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). "Elvis" has Luhrmann's creative, unique style, filled with musical numbers, over-the-top costumes, bright colors, and a cast that perfectly embodies the real-life characters intertwined in Presley's extraordinary life.
EW.com

'The Mentalist' react: Shockingly dull Red John meets perfect fate

MAJOR SPOILERS: After more than five seasons, we finally came face to face with Patrick Jane's phantom menace…. The serial killer who slaughtered Jane's wife and child…. The villainous mastermind who outwitted and frustrated the brilliant Jane for years…. The powerful leader of a massive conspiracy who has put countless...
EW.com

The behind-the-scenes story of shooting those crazy Top Gun: Maverick flying sequences

How do you convincingly shoot scenes in which actors look like they are flying in jets with extreme G-forces contorting their facial features as the planes perform extreme aeronautical maneuvers? You get the actors to do it for real. That, at least, was the conclusion of Tom Cruise when he began to think about how to shoot Top Gun: Maverick (out May 27), the action sequel in which his titular flying ace must prep a younger generation of pilots for a highly dangerous mission.
Polygon

Elvis ascends to godhood in new trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic

The new trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis dives into the darker side of fame, as Elvis Presley grapples with figuring out who he is and what the world thinks of him. “In that moment, Elvis the Man was sacrificed,” narrates Tom Hanks’ character, Elvis’s manager Tom Parker, as Elvis takes the stage to a screaming audience. “And Elvis the God was born.”
ComicBook

No Time to Die Streaming Debut Finally Happening Soon

After a few months the 25th James Bond movie and Daniel Craig's swansong No Time to Die is finally set to make its streaming debut. Amazon Prime Video has announced that the film will be available to stream for free on the platform starting on Friday, June 10. Despite Amazon completing its purchase of the Bond parent company MGM, No Time to Die joins just two other movies from the entire franchise as streaming for free on the service. Currently only the Pierce Brosnan-starring Goldeneye and the Daniel Craig-starring Skyfall are available to stream; all the other films however remain available to rent.
HollywoodLife

‘2 Broke Girls’ Star Beth Behrs Reveals Her ‘Dream’ Is To See Caroline & Max ‘Very Rich’ In A Reboot

2 Broke Girls fans were disappointed and confused when the CBS sitcom was surprisingly cancelled in 2017 after 6 successful seasons. “Kat [Dennings] and I always talk about how we never got to say goodbye,” star Beth Behrs recalled to HollywoodLife in an IG Live interview. “They sort of cancelled us. Nobody was expecting it, including the writers, so we never got to see what happened to the girls, which was kind of a bummer.” The Schick Intuition partner explained that “most shows know they have an end to them, and they actually get a chance to go out on what they would want to leave the audience with,” but that wasn’t the case with 2 Broke Girls.
