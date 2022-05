CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For those who are looking for help in attending college, there may be no better place to be right now than the Coastal Bend. In recent months, we’ve reported on Texas A&M Kingsville’s ‘Javelina Promise’ and A&M Corpus Christi’s ‘Islander Guarantee’ – both designed to pay for tuition and fees for eligible first-time students. And now, Del Mar College is following suit with the ‘Tuition Advantage Grant Program.’

