Collins Hill announced Tuesday the hiring of Matt Rogers, who will fill a trio of important positions within the high school’s athletic department. Rogers, a Berkmar grad, will be the Eagles’ head girls lacrosse coach, the athletic program’s strength and conditioning coach and inside linebackers coach for the football team. He has coached football for 16 years, serving most recently as the defensive coordinator at Roswell, where he also created and ran the strength program.

JOHNS CREEK, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO