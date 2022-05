Originally published as a Modesto Police Department Facebook post:. Detectives from MPD’s Violent Crimes Unit are continuing their investigation into the shooting of 39-year-old Robert Otero of Modesto. Robert was shot on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at about 10:30 p.m. in the area of Dallas Avenue and Park Hurst Way. When officers arrived in the area, they located Robert down in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical aid was provided, but Robert succumbed to his injuries.

MODESTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO