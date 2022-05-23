ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Lee’s Summit hires 2 new elementary school principals

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit School District announced two of its elementary schools will have new principals when students return to class in fall.

The district announced Leslie Mott will begin her role as principal at Pleasant Lea Elementary on July 22.

Leslie Mott | Source: Lee’s Summit School District

Mott comes to the district from Raytown where she is currently an elementary principal in the C-2 School District.

Mott has worked in education for 27 years, and previously worked in the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District as assistant principal from 2018-2021.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from University of Missouri – Kansas City, a master’s degree in Elementary Education specializing in reading and literacy from Walden University and an Educational Specialist degree in School Administration from the University of Central Missouri.

Hawthorn Hill Elementary will also have a new principal.

The district promoted Melissa Hunter to the position. She will also begin the new role on July 22.

Melissa Hunter | Source: Lee’s Summit School District

Hunter is currently the assistant principal at Cedar Creek and Hawthorn Hill Elementary schools.

Hunter has worked in education for 22 years, all at the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District. She began as a teacher at Trailridge Elementary and has worked as an assistant principal at Cedar Creek Elementary, Hawthorn Hill Elementary and Summit Pointe Elementary.

Hunter earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from University of Missouri – Columbia, a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Missouri – Columbia’s Fellowship Program and earned an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Administration from the University of Central Missouri.

