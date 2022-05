You've probably seen the classic bumper sticker 'This Car Climbed Mt. Washington' and thought "how?". For many visitors over the last several decades, driving up Mt. Washington has been both a frightening and exhilarating experience. The mid-mountain stretch, where the pavement ends and the gravel begins has always felt like the scariest portion of the jaunt. But the fear factor is also part of the reason many partake in the adventure year after year. As time goes by, traditions change, and the Mt. Washington Auto Road is ready for a big change in 2022.

