ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Coronavirus: Erie County now is ‘high risk’

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gc6eU_0fnerNvp00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention now considers Erie County to be at a high risk for community transmission.

At the high risk level, the CDC recommends staying up to date with vaccines and boosters, wearing a mask indoors in public, if at high-risk for severe illness or have a weak immune system then consider rapid testing before gathering and avoiding non-essential indoor gatherings, get tested if you have symptoms or were exposed, wear a mask if you have symptoms, stay home while waiting for test results, and maintain improved ventilation in indoor spaces when possible.

Erie students return to school Monday wearing masks

Much of the Northeast of the United States currently is at the “high risk” level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DzBUj_0fnerNvp00

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 111 COVID-19 cases, out of 777 total cases, along with one new death for the week of May 16 to May 22.

There are now 799 total deaths reported in the county since March 2020.

Pfizer says its COVID shots 80% effective for kids under 5

As of May 22, among the total reported in deaths in Erie County, the breakdown by vaccination status and age range is as follows:

Reported Deaths Ages 0-49 Ages 50-64 Ages 65 & older Sub-total Percentage breakdown
Not vaccinated 31 91 533 655 82%
Partially vaccinated 0 3 28 31 4%
Fully vaccinated without a booster 2 16 73 91 11%
Additional dose 0 3 19 22 3%
Total ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ 799 100%

During the week of May 16 to May 22 — 237 people were vaccinated, bringing the total number of vaccinated people in the county to 182,430 with the following breakdown:

Number of persons Of eligible population Of total population
Partially vaccinated 23,617 9.3% 8.8%
Fully vaccinated 158,813 62.3% 58.9%
Received first booster 80,146 31.5% 29.7%
Received second booster 12,363 4.9% 4.6%

Find vaccines near you

Erie community weighs in on nationwide COVID-19 deaths

Get Vaccinated

For list of local vaccination sites, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine

Get Tested

For list of local sites offering free testing, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-testing-information

Community Levels

According to the CDC Data Tracker that shows COVID-19 Community Levels , Erie County currently has a low level of community transmission.

At this level, recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19 include:

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, for 5 years and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant. This means getting all recommended primary doses and booster doses when eligible.
  • Anyone may choose to mask at any time, regardless of vaccination status.
  • If you are (or live, work or have contact with someone who is) at high risk for severe illness or have a weak immune system, consult your healthcare provider about masking and other precautions.
  • Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.
  • Wear a mask if you have symptoms, positive test results, or have been exposed to COVID-19.
  • Stay home while waiting for test results. If you have positive test results, even if you don’t have symptoms, stay home and apart from others in your home and, if possible, use a separate bathroom; inform your close contacts to stay home and get tested.
  • Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.

According to the health department, the benefit of vaccination is that it helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

If you have concerns or questions about vaccines, ask healthcare professionals or contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
eriereader.com

COVID-19 Case Numbers Dip Slightly

The PA Health Department has the total number of COVID-19 deaths at 771, while the Erie County Department of Health lists a total of 799 deaths, with one reported this week. The number of cumulative cases in Erie County is now 59,694, according to the PA Department of Health, where Erie County is now currently in the category of "high risk."
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

County: Erie County at High Community Level of COVID-19; 777 Cases Reported in Last Week

Erie County said it is now currently at a high community level of COVID-19 based the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, for 5 years and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant. This means getting all recommended primary and booster doses when eligible.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Erie County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
County
Erie County, PA
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Hospitalizations Tick Up

There’s been another uptick in local COVID hospitalizations. Officials with Butler Memorial Hospital say they are treating 14 patients for COVID-19, with two patients in the ICU. The hospital also reported one death due to COVID yesterday—which, according to our reporting, is the first COVID-related death at the hospital...
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

Gov. Wolf tours McDowell Manufacturing, comments on mass shootings

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf toured the McDowell Manufacturing Center at the school to learn about the real world opportunities being presented to students. “He wanted to see the potential we have for our students to be able to have skilled workforce and actually be able to enter into the workforce,” said Kyle Bucholtz, Advisor […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

An Addition Set Of Human Bones Found On Chautauqua County Farm

DEWITTVILLE – An addition set of human bones were recovered in what is believed to be an unmarked gravesite on a Chautauqua County farm. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports contractors installing a septic system for a new house on Country Ayre Farms in Dewittville made the find on Tuesday afternoon.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

New program aims to permanently preserve area farmlands

The Erie County Farmland Preservation Program is slated to begin accepting qualifying applicants to its program from June 1- September 30, 2022. With the support of the owners, the initiative helps permanently preserve farms for agriculture production with some financial incentives included. Agriculture is woven into the fabric of Erie and is a part of […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Wjet Wfxp
YourErie

Erie residents can get free smoke detectors this weekend

Erie firefighters are handing out free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to Erie residents. Over the next three days, Erie firefighters are passing out smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Starting Thursday, May 26 through Saturday, May 28, Erie County residents who live in a home are eligible for these devices. Each family can pick up […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local election offices set to recount Senate ballots

A recount of ballots for the Senate race is taking place at Erie, Crawford and Warren County election offices. The Erie County Election Office is tentatively planning on starting a recount of ballots on June 1, 2022. The office has to recount the ballots for Oz and McCormick because they have vote totals within the […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie County Board of Elections reviews 14 challenged ballots

Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State announced Wednesday that the Senate race between Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick will go to a recount. This comes as Oz leads the race by a slim 902 votes. Meanwhile, the Erie County Board of Elections on Wednesday reviewed 14 challenged ballots from the Primary Election. Members of the public joined […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
News 4 Buffalo

Human remains discovered in Chautauqua County appear to be from unmarked grave

DEWITTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County property where human bones were unearthed Tuesday appears to be an unmarked grave. A contractor excavating land on a Dewittville property discovered the bones, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Two sets of human remains were recovered. Chautauqua County forensic investigators were first on the scene to […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Human Remains Discovered On Chautauqua County Farm

DEWITTVILLE – What is believed to be human remains were uncovered late Tuesday afternoon on a Chautauqua County Farm. Sheriff Jim Quattrone tells WNY News Now contractors digging a septic system for a new house discovered a skull at Country Ayre Farms in Dewittville. The Sheriff’s Office is working...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

New 582 area code being issued in some areas

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The 814 area code that covers a good portion of the state from Erie all the way south to the Maryland border now includes the 582 area code. In May 2020, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced 582 would be assigned to new phone numbers in spring of 2021 or once the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

A look back at Erie 100 years ago

People got the chance to step back in time for the final installment of the Hagen History Center’s Spring Speaker Series. The museum’s interim director took a look back at Erie 100 years ago from 1920 to 1925. He talked about industry, immigration, education and all the aspects that helped the city see a big […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community members work to assemble The Wall that Heals

“I have four friends of mine on the wall. One, a dear friend. We went from grade school to high school, played ball together and I named my first son after him. My other buddies, I played little league baseball with them, and they never had a chance to have a life. They were all […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy