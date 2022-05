Everybody is terrified of something, and often it has to do with whatever's most likely to cause an unpleasant and untimely death. If you're living in the Cretaceous Period, a T-rex might be the stuff of nightmares, while a mountain goat living today in the European Alps might constantly be on high alert for a golden eagle swooping down and dropping them off a cliff. But if you're an animal — almost any animal — living off the coast of Antarctica, the real horror show begins when the leopard seals show up.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO