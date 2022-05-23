CMG, Veteran Jobs Mission partner to help veterans, their spouses and partners find jobs

ORANGE COUTNY, Fla. — Ahead of Memorial Day, Cox Media Group announced Monday that it is joining forces with the Veteran Jobs Mission to help veterans and their military spouses and partners find and keep jobs.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

CMG said it has joined a coalition of companies on a mission to help ensure current and former service members and their spouses or partners are part of longer-term talent strategies.

The Veterans Job Mission is recognized as a best-in-class organization that provides opportunities for members to network with like-minded organizations and leaders who are making an impact, according to CMG.

“We are extremely excited about CMG’s new partnership with VJM,” Paul Curran, executive vice president of TV for CMG, said in a news release. “Our servicemembers and their families have given so much to their country, and it aligns with CMG values that we do all we can to help this talented and experienced group find the employment they desire. It’s good for business, and most importantly, it’s good for our veterans.”

The mission has partnerships with companies in virtually every industry in the U.S. economy, and has helped to hire more than 750,000 veterans and spouses, the news release states.

“When JPMorgan Chase aligned with several other companies to form the Veteran Jobs Mission 10 years ago, we could not have imagined that it would expanded the way it has today,” said Mark Elliott, Global Head of Military and Veterans Affairs for JPMorgan Chase. “CMG’s dedication to VJM’s commitment to hire 2 million vets and 200,000 spouses and partners proves that when we come together, we can help change the lives of our vets and their communities.”

CMG will also join the coalition in increasing focus on retention and career development for veterans.

‘I wouldn’t be here without them’: Vietnam veteran recognizes outstanding neighbors Dave Anderson is an 83-year-old Vietnam veteran who wants to show his appreciation of his neighbors Kyle and Barbie Kent. (Jared Oliver/WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group