Statement by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh regarding Common Council approval of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) proposals:. “With these ARPA investments, we’re going to build more affordable housing and make safer places to live for children and families. As part of our Resurgent Neighborhood Initiative, $11 million will go toward new construction and rehabilitation of single family owner-occupied homes, as well as the development of two family rental units. This investment will make at least 30 new units of housing available. The work will occur at scattered sites to lift up neighborhoods throughout the city. We will also spend $4.5 million to reduce the impact of lead poisoning on our children. Through improved detection, enforcement and mitigation, we will remediate lead in approximately 144 units of housing in Syracuse. And with $186,000 in ARPA funds, we will implement an emergency abatement pilot program which will allow the city to correct immediate hazards in occupied rental units. I thank the Common Council for its unanimous approval of these expenditures in safe, affordable housing in Syracuse.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO