Bakersfield community comes out to help Blessing Corner Ministries

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CnYW3_0fneqbCW00

For 36 years, the Blessing Corner Ministries has been serving the community - giving free meals, free clothing, job training, and much more. So when they asked for some help repairing their building Bakersfield did not disappoint.

They've been a sanctuary for so many but the building has been in need of exterior repairs for some time now. So local leaders and groups agreed to help out Saturday morning.

Among those volunteering were community leaders like Assemblyman Rudy Salas and Councilman Eric Arias.

Now, blessing corner has a brand new coat of paint.

