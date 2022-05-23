ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Fort Dodge Caseys Store Robbed Sunday Night

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Alpha Media- Brooke Bickford) The search is on for a robbery suspect who entered a Fort Dodge Casey’s Store Sunday night and demanded money. According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, the Webster County Telecommunications Center...

WHO 13

Toddler hurt at Des Moines church daycare, employee jailed

DES MOINES, Iowa – A child endangerment charge has been filed against a Des Moines woman accused of injuring a child at a church daycare where she worked. Daija Dentis, 20, was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday afternoon on a charge of child endangerment-bodily injury, a Class D felony. According to online court […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Urbandale police seek driver in road rage shooting

URBANDALE, Iowa – Police in Urbandale are working to find a driver who shot at a car during a road rage incident Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 4900 block of NW Urbandale Drive around 7:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired, according to the Urbandale Police Department. The victim told officers a […]
URBANDALE, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Iowa Residents Arrested in Harrison County Wednesday

Two Newton, Iowa residents were arrested in Harrison County Wednesday. At 6:06 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 29-year-old Laci Smith who is facing charges for two felony possessions of a controlled substance for a synthetic narcotic and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Troopers also arrested 34-year-old Tyler Child...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
kniakrls.com

Marshalltown Man Arrested on Drug Charges

On November 9, 2021, Knoxville Police were notified that a vape device was found on a juvenile female at Knoxville High School. On November 10 it was discovered that the device was a THC vapor device. During the investigation, police learned that the juvenile met a 21-year-old male at the Knoxville Recreation Center, drove around, went to Marion County Park, then was dropped off in the student parking lot on the westside of Knoxville High School. The juvenile admitted she was using the vape device and was told it had THC in it. The juvenile said she felt the effects and described them to the male on Facebook messenger. Officers questioned 21-year-old Derion Grandstaff of Marshalltown. He denied his involvement and denied any recent drug use but did admit to using THC in the past. The vape device was sent to the DCI Crime Lab and came back indicating preparations of cannabis. The Facebook messages were reviewed and it was determined there was enough evidence and a warrant was issued for Grandstaff’s arrest. Grandstaff was arrested on May 23 and charged with Providing a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance to a person under the age of 18, a Class B Felony.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sharp-Eyed Sheldon Officer Spots Stolen Car Leading To Arrest Of Minnesota Couple

Sheldon, Iowa — A Minnesota couple were arrested after a car reported stolen in that state was spotted at a local motel Tuesday morning. According to Sheldon Police, one of their officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Rock County, Minnesota. The vehicle was parked outside the Sheldon Motel, prompting officers from the Sheldon Police Department, O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, Sioux County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol to set up surveillance on the vehicle.
SHELDON, IA
WHO 13

Traffic scanning cameras lead Urbandale Police to suspect

URBANDALE, Iowa — Just last week a man wanted on multiple charges was captured with the help of a very unique system. The truck the wanted man was driving was identified by the Urbandale Police Department’s new Flock cameras.  The cameras flag license plates against a database of crime and missing person cases. After a short […]
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Police looking for suspect in overnight Casey’s robbery

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge Police are looking for a suspect in an overnight robbery. Officers were called to the Casey’s General Store, at 2007 North 15th St., at 11:42 p.m. on Sunday. Police say a man entered the store, wearing all black clothing and a face...
FORT DODGE, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Woman Facing Credit Card Fraud Charges

A Marshalltown woman accused of engaging in fraudulent credit card practices on different occasions in August of 2021 was arrested earlier this week after turning herself in at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Fifty-seven-year-old Tina Carson of Marshalltown faces five counts of Credit Card Fraud stemming from a series...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Webster County Sheriff Luke Fleener On Texas School Shooting

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children, two adults including one teacher and wounding another 15 children and four adults.. as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Police identify Waterloo homicide victim

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are seeking any information related to the shooting death of a woman early on Sunday morning. Sunday, May 22nd, 2022, at approximately 3:24 am, Waterloo Police responded to the 600 block of Sumner for a report of shots fired. Officers located a vehicle in the 200 block of Manson with a shooting victim inside. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.
WATERLOO, IA
beeherald.com

High-speed chase and search lands Jefferson man with charges of attempted murder, vehicular burglary

A whirlwind of criminal activity, punctuated by a high-speed chase and a city-wide search, has landed a Jefferson man an attempted murder charge. Zachary Waters-Rice, 25, was busy on the night of May 16 and into the morning hours of the next day, forcing local enforcement officers into a frantic, nerve-wrecking search. Waters-Rice was eventually charged with third degree burglary and fourth degree mischief after using a stolen vehicle as his apparent getaway car.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ongoing Investigation by Greene County Sheriff’s Office Following Single Vehicle Crash Tuesday Night

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is continuing an investigation following a Tuesday night single vehicle crash. According to the sheriff’s office, Grand Junction and Paton Fire Departments, Greene County Ambulance, along with the sheriff and deputies responded to the incident at 10:20pm on X Avenue near 170th Street. Thirty-four-year-old Amanda Meyer of Fort Dodge lost control of her 2014 GMC Acadia on X Avenue as it went into the west ditch and struck a driveway. The report shows airbags were deployed and Meyer was taken to Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Ambulance with suspected injuries.
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Man Arrested by Law Enforcement Authorities in Eastern Iowa for Felony Firearm Offense

A Marshalltown man facing felony firearm charges was recently arrested by law enforcement authorities in eastern Iowa on a pair of outstanding warrants from Marshall County. On Friday, May 20th, authorities in Washington County arrested Kenneth Ray Dewalt of Marshalltown on charges of Dominion or Control of a Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon and False Information in Acquiring a Weapon, both Class D Felonies.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

Tinder Trap: Scam artist could escape prison time again

DES MOINES, Iowa — Scams are getting better and better, and they are on the rise.  Last year, the FTC reported nearly $550 million were lost to so-called Romance Scams and that’s only what was reported.  A lot of victims don’t want to come forward. One woman in Pleasant Hill didn’t shy away from telling […]
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Alton Woman Taken To Hospital After ATV Accident, Driver Charged

Alton, Iowa — An Alton woman was taken to the hospital after an ATV accident in Alton on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The Orange City/Alton Police Department reports that at about 9:20 p.m., 31-year-old Travis Wiersma of Alton was driving a 2022 Polaris ATV eastbound on 10th Street in Alton.
1650thefan.com

Waterloo Woman Dies in Early Sunday Shooting

Waterloo Police are asking for your help with information in connection with the shooting death of a Waterloo woman early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 300 block of Manson Street around 3:24AM for a report of shots fired. Later, investigators found a woman in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. The woman was provided first aid by emergency responders until she was able to be transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. She later died from her injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released. If you have any information that might help authorities, contact Waterloo Police or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

Clear Lake woman gets probation for meth and pot

MASON CITY, Iowa – Methamphetamine and marijuana mean probation for a Clear Lake woman. Denise Marie Back, 60, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana-3rd or subsequent offense. Law enforcement says it...
CLEAR LAKE, IA

