Commanders pay more than $100M for land in Virginia

Will the Commanders leave FedExField? Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders paid big money for land where a new stadium could be built.

According to ESPN, the team spent more than $100 million on land in Virginia where a new stadium and adjoining retail space could be built. The Commanders are looking to leave FedExField, where they have a contract to play until 2026.

The team is also looking at another 65-plus acres in Virginia, as well as other sites in Maryland and Washington, D.C., as it waits to see how much money the state is willing to commit before finalizing building plans, ESPN said.

The news of Washington's purchase comes as team owner Dan Snyder continues to be investigated for sexual misconduct and "financial improprieties." Over the weekend, there was a rumor that NFL owners are voting to potentially force Snyder from his post.

Snyder has been in the public eye for the better part of a year after a Washington Post report in July 2020 triggered an investigation into culture issues surrounding the team. Earlier this year, six former employees levied new sexual harassment allegations against Snyder. In April, it was reported Snyder failed to report ticket revenue and didn't return deposits to season ticket holders.