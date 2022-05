People unable to care for babies in the Greater Cincinnati region now have another location to safely surrender them. Union Township Station 50 is the sixth location of a Safe Haven Baby Box in Ohio and the 108th location in the country. It’s located at at 1141 Old State Route 74, in Batavia. The box is accessible 24/7, and features climate control and a silent alarm system that notifies first responders of a surrendered infant. The infant will be attended to within five minutes, medically evaluated, and then put up for adoption.

BATAVIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO