With Memorial Day fast approaching, retailers have started offering deals on all appliances, including washers and dryers that come individually or as a set. If you’ve wanted to pick up a new washer and dryer, this is one of the best times of the year to do it. While we do have some washer and dryer Memorial Day deals, we’ve also collected this list of the best retailers that have products on offer so that you can pick the right deal for your needs. While you’re at it, you may want to check out our list of the best washer and dryer combo machines if you prefer to go that route if you have a smaller space and can’t fit two devices.

SHOPPING ・ 16 HOURS AGO