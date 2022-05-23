Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When Thor: Love and Thunder hits movie theaters this summer, it will be the second film about Marvel's thunder god directed by Taika Waititi, and a direct follow-up to what the character experienced in Avengers: Endgame. But based on the trailers so far, Thor: Love and Thunder also has a pretty direct source text: Writer Jason Aaron's run of Thor comics. That's where the new villain played by Christian Bale comes from.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO