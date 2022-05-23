ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Seven deadliest stretches of highway in North Carolina

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qphl_0fnep7xs00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A new analysis of deadly vehicle crashes on 5-mile stretches of highways shows two of North Carolina’s deadliest to be in Greensboro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097pNS_0fnep7xs00
Off ramp from US 29 to East Gate City Boulevard was closed because of an accident in Greensboro (WGHP/Nelson Kepley)

The study assimilated from national data between 2000 and 2019 by 1Point21, a contact marketing agency, showed that a stretch of U.S. 29 in East Greensboro and a slice of Interstate 40 through Greensboro were among those seven worst in the state.

The study was commissioned by, Nagle & Associates, a personal injury law firm based in Winston-Salem, but it is based on statistics provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about primary and secondary roads as defined by the U.S. Census.

There were 26 crashes resulting in 26 deaths on U.S. 29 between Joe Brown Drive and East Florida Street, the report said. That’s the stretch of the highway from just north of the I-40 interchange to just south of Lakeview Memorial Park.

There were 21 crashes leading to 23 deaths between Mile Points 216 and 221 on I-40. That’s the stretch from the Wendover Avenue East exit to just east of the merger with I-85, which includes the intersections with U.S. 29 and Business 85.

The report found the top three deadliest roads to be two stretches of interstate highways in Charlotte and one in Asheville. A section of I-95 in Rocky Mount was fifth, and No. 7 was yet another stretch of interstate near Charlotte in Gastonia. They were:

  • I-85 in Charlotte, between Exits 36 and 41, which had 39 crashes and 42 deaths.
  • I-77 in Charlotte, between Remount Road and Exit 13A, with 34 crashes and 38 deaths.
  • I-240 in Asheville, between Exits 1B and 6, which had 27 crashes and 27 deaths.
  • I-95 in Rocky Mount, between State Road 1603 and Exit 138, with had 24 crashes and 31 deaths.
  • I-85 in Gastonia, between Exits 14 and 19, which had 21 fatal crashes and 21 deaths.

The survey provided an interactive map that plotted every deadline wreck across the state during that 20-year history. There were 12,030 fatal crashes leading to 13,282 deaths, based on the NHTSA data.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 10

EyesOpenISeeAll
2d ago

In Winston on I 40, Where there is a 52 North exit onto 40 and within 50 yards a 109 exit off of 40, you'll see a sign that says SPEED LIMIT 55. So, those entering 40 are speeding Up to 55 and those leaving 40, all in the same single lane, are speeding up with the traffic to get to the 109 exit, where there is an immediate stop light. So you gave to speed up then slam on the brakes no matter what...

Reply
5
Richard Wallace
3d ago

yeah who ever design them Greensboro roads was on something 🥴😂

Reply(4)
13
Related
WITN

Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

MARTIN & WASHINGTON COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - Part of one Eastern North Carolina roadway will see its speed limit drop 20 miles per hour next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they are temporarily lowering the speed limit on the eastbound Welch’s Creek Bridge on U.S. 64 at the Martin/Washington County Line starting on Tuesday May 31.
WASHINGTON, NC
FOX Carolina

More than 3000 without power in the Upstate, NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 3000 customers are without power in the Upstate and North Carolina. According to Duke Energy, the following counties are without power as of 12:30 a.m. on Friday, May 27.:. Greenville, SC - 161. Spartanburg, SC 363. Swain, NC - 236. Jackson, NC -...
GREENVILLE, SC
WFAE

North Carolina is cracking down on illegal liquor shipments

State regulators are cracking down on shipments of liquor to consumers in North Carolina. The ABC Commission this month sent cease-and-desist letters to several online retailers engaged in the practice, which is illegal under North Carolina state law. The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter has been following the rise of liquor shipments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina#East Florida#Charlotte#Traffic Accident#Wghp#U S 29#Interstate 40#Nagle Associates#The U S Census
WYFF4.com

Current tornado warnings in South Carolina, North Carolina have expired

GREENVILLE, S.C. — ****WATCH LIVE COVERAGE FROM WYFF NEWS 4 ABOVE****. Tornado warnings in our area have expired. A tornado warning means: A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
ENVIRONMENT
kiss951.com

6 Famous Foods Born in North Carolina

Welcome to North Carolina! Home of great weather and even better foods. While you enjoy some of your favorite foods and drinks, ever wondered where they originated? Enjoy some of your favorite treats in their birthplace and learn even more than you ever thought you could. North Carolina is home...
FOOD & DRINKS
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Offers the Best Rent Prices for Renters

It would be nice if my rent was lower. My significant other and I split the rent, but I couldn’t even pay the rent with one paycheck. (Thanks to inflation) RentCafe recently compiled a list of the most desirable cities in the U.S. for renters. The top city on the list is located in the state of North Carolina. Data were analyzed for hundreds of cities across the country. RentCafe then narrowed it down to 115 candidates for the best cities to be a renter in 2022. As indicated by the data, smaller cities offer the best quality of life for renters, as they represent half of the top 50 cities.
HOUSE RENT
FOX8 News

Traveling for Memorial Day? Here’s what to expect

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you are on the road or in the air this Memorial Day weekend, you won’t find your highway to be lonely. AAA is forecasting that travelers this weekend, the emotional start of summer (the real start is at 5:13 a.m. on June 21), will be undeterred by spiking gasoline prices […]
WNCT

Carolina Harbor Waterpark Opens May 27

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Friday, May 27, the Carowinds’ premier water park will reopen after its seasonal closure with a splash. It will allow for guests to celebrate the culture of the Carolina coast and enjoy more than 28 attractions for families and thrill-seekers, as well as resort-style amenities with the luxury of a […]
FOX8 News

Robbery, kidnapping on Link Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing charges of robbery and kidnapping, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Michael George Hill, 35, is accused of stealing a 2019 Audi Q8 from a woman on the 3600 block of Link Road. Police say that Hill “unlawfully confined” the victim during the robbery and failed […]
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

Freebies and More to Celebrate National Hamburger Day in North Carolina

The burger of my choice is a medium-rare cooked burger with American cheese, lettuce, ketchup, and mayo on a sesame seed bun. That to me sounds amazing with a side of fries. Americans love us some hamburgers. It is a cookout staple. On May 28th each year we celebrate National Hamburger Day. This is to honor one of America’s favorite sandwiches.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Food manufacturer selects Gastonia for $42 million expansion

Hans Kissle Company, a fresh foods manufacturer will build a $42.2 million manufacturing facility in Raleigh’s Apple Creek Corporate Center. “North Carolina’s agricultural and manufacturing legacy continues to attract growing companies to counties like Gaston,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our skilled workforce and great quality of life are key ingredients for our thriving manufacturing industry.”
GASTONIA, NC
cbs17

Governor Cooper seeking changes to NC gun laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper (D) urged lawmakers in Raleigh and Washington to pass a series of bills after the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, but Republican state House Speaker Tim Moore criticized some efforts by Democrats to restrict gun access as “disingenuous.”. In...
RALEIGH, NC
northernvirginiamag.com

This Scenic Outlook in Southwest Virginia Is Worth the 183 Steps to the Top

If you like scenic views but don’t want to climb up an entire mountain to find one, you might want to take a trip to Birch Knob Tower, an observation tower on Pine Mountain. Visitors can drive right up Route 611 Cumberland Mountain Scenic Drive for two miles to a gravel parking lot below the tower. From here, it’s an easy walk to the stairs that will take you right to the overlook.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy