Suspected drunk driver allegedly kills horse, injures rider in California

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Police lights (Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

KNIGHTSEN, Calif. — A suspected drunk driver allegedly killed a horse and injured a rider in California Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in Knightsen, California. KTVU says a driver allegedly hit and killed a horse. The rider on the horse was also injured. The rider was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The horse died at the scene, according to the East Bay Times. Contra Costa County Animal Control assisted in removing the horse.

KTVU says the car sustained a lot of damage but the driver was not injured.

The East Bay Times says California Highway Patrol officers saw signs of impairment from the driver. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. The name of the driver has not been released.

