Same reason, different season! Whether it’s traditional bells in our hands or on your feet, The Salvation Army of Broward County invites you make some pre-Christmas noise this summer while you run, walk or roll to “krush” poverty and homelessness at its Kettle Krush 5K set for Saturday, July 23, at 7 a.m., at Markham Park (16001 West State Road 84 in Sunrise). WPLG Local 10 Reporter Roy Ramos will serve as the special guest host for the fifth anniversary event. An option for those (both in the region and beyond) who wish to participate virtually at home is also available. This all-ages event is designed to raise awareness and funds for families in need. Registration is open, now, at https://bit.ly/KettleKrush5K2022.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO