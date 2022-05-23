ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man charged for killing Tulsa mom the day before Mother’s Day, arrested in Dallas

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
Charles Colbert is in Dallas Police Custody.

More than two weeks since an arrest warrant was issued, Tulsa police say a man charged with murdering his child’s mother, was picked up in Dallas.

Lt. Brandon Watkins, head of homicide at the Tulsa Police Department, confirmed he was picked up in Texas.

Charles Colbert was charged with Ashley Sneed’s murder and has been on the run since May 7. Watkins says the pair were arguing over child care when Sneed was shot in a home near Admiral and 97th East Ave. There were multiple children at the home at the time of the shooting.

I Said What I Said
3d ago

Child Custody cases where homicides occur in the United States is at an all time high. The supreme court needs grant both parents 50/50 upon separation of any relationship. People suffer from anexity, ptsd and trauma over losing their children.

