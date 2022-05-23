NWS: Red Flag Warning issued for parts of Northern California with high temperatures, dry conditions

(KTXL) — It’s a hot and dry start to the workweek. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Northern California that starts Monday at 11 a.m. and continues through Wednesday at 11 a.m.

According to the NWS , the Red Flag Warning was issued for the Sacramento Valley, Delta and portions of the foothills, from the Vacaville and Sacramento areas all the way through Redding .

Monday’s temperatures are expected to hit the mid to upper 90s, with possible triple digits on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will cool down after that, with temperatures in the 80s starting on Thursday.

This is the third Red Flag Warning of the year. Winds will not be as strong as last week, with gusts at 25 to 35 miles per hour, but it will be hot and critically dry.

With the Red Flag Warning issued, the Solano County Office of Emergency Services urges the public to follow these tips to avoid fires:

Never mow or trims grass on a Red Flag Day (Mow before 10 a.m. on a day when it’s not hot and windy)

Never use lawn mowers in dry vegetation

Properly dispose of cigarettes

Ensure trailer chains don’t drag on the ground

Don’t drive or park on dry grass

Make sure your vehicle is maintained correctly

Suspend outdoor burning activities

Spark arresters are required in wildland areas on all portable gasoline-powered equipment

