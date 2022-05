When Carson Powell learned there wasn’t a flagpole in The Parklands, he saw an opportunity to complete the community project necessary to earn his Eagle Scout rank. The 14-year-old and his dad, Kevin, felt it could be a great project. That was confirmed when Carson spoke with the Jasper Park and Recreation Department. “They were very excited about the project because the Parklands is coming in phases, and this [project] was going to be one of the phases,” he said.

