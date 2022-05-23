Marshall County coach Aaron Beth resigns

Christian County rallied from a 6-1 deficit and scored eight times in their last two at bats in defeating Henderson County 9-7 in the 2nd Region final last night. Preston Phan, Jacob Jenkins and Josh Snorton combined to have six of the eight Christian County hits in the game with Carter Sholar picking up the pitching win for starter Elijah Underhill, who came back in relief to earn the save.
Former Kentucky Wildcat Reggie Warford died early today. The Drakesboro native was 67. He played for Coach Joe B. Hall from 1973-76 and was the first black recruit for Coach Hall to play for the Wildcats and graduate from the University of Kentucky. He helped lead the Wildcats to the 1976 NIT championship. Warford later coached at Muhlenberg County High School.
Christian County opened play in the 2nd Region tournament with a 5-0 victory over Webster County. The Lady Colonels improved to 26-9 on the season. Next up is a semifinal date with Caldwell County, who blanked Livingston Central 8-0. That game will be Wednesday night at 7 pm, with the F&M Bank pregame show at 6:45 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
For the first time since 2017, the Marshals are back in the Region 1 championship game after Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Graves County. Reese Oakley threw the complete game shutout, striking out six while allowing four hits and walked one. Following a single by Jace Driver, walk drawn by...
Christian County sent 18 men to the plate in the top of the 7th inning and scored 14 times in routing Caldwell County 19-4 in the 2nd Region semifinals last night. Carter Sholar went 2-4 with four RBI with Aiden Lewis getting the pitching win as the Colonels improved to 28-7. Caldwell County concludes the season 16-9.
Quarterfinal play continued at the 2nd region tournament last night at Henderson County. The host Lady Colonels blasted Crittenden County 12-2 in six innings and Madisonville crushed Hopkinsville 19-4 in three innings. The Lady Maroons scored 16 of their 19 runs in the first inning. JaKayla Grubbs had two of...
The Todd County School System has announced the hiring of Kenneth Anderson as the district’s new Director of Pupil Personnel. Anderson is currently the principal at the Christian County Bluegrass Learning Academy. He says, “It has been a fantastic journey working for Christian County Public Schools as a teacher, assistant principal and principal for the past 19 years. I look forward to continuing my growth in education and as a leader by working with students and parents in Todd County.”
Austin Peay was eliminated from the Ohio Valley Conference tournament in Lexington after being routed by SIU Edwardsville today 13-1. The Governors conclude the season 19-37. Murray State was also eliminated today as they lost to Tennessee Tech 9-2. The Racers finish the season 30-25. Both teams played their final...
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Many parents fear the unimaginable; a shooter entering their children’s schools. It’s something one Heartland county is all too familiar with. The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas brings up horrific memories for folks in Marshall County, Kentucky. ”It’s heartbreaking. I would say I can’t...
After 29 seasons, Coach Velvet Milkman is announcing her retirement from the Murray State women’s golf program, one that she founded in the fall of 1993 and has been the only coach the Racers have ever had. Milkman is the all-time leader at Murray State with 12 OVC Championships...
Unemployment fell from March to April in all nine Pennyrile counties. Christian County’s jobless rate was 4.6 percent, down a tenth of a point from March and six-tenths from a year ago. It equated to 1,155 people who were looking for work and unable to find it. Todd County...
Join us as we welcome and introduce the 2022 Hoptown Hoppers! Help us welcome these young men to Hopkinsville, KY! Let’s celebrate our tenth season the right way, by showing our newest roster some southern hospitality at Casey Jones Distillery on Tuesday, May 31st at 7pm! Dinner provided by Four Seasons Catering.
Union City, Tenn.–An Obion County Circuit Court jury found Tony Markee Mosley guilty of second degree murder in the stabbing death of Decora Alexander in 2019. The two-day trial started Monday in the local courtroom. The jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
Murray, Ky.–The city of Murray came to a standstill Saturday for the funeral of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Hundreds of law enforcement and first responders from all over the region and the country came to Murray for the funeral and hundreds of people lined the streets of Murray with flags and posters for the procession from the CFSB Center to the cemetery. Businesses on the route stopped their work day so that employees and patrons could watch the procession. Imes Funeral Home in Murray was in charge of the funeral arrangements.
A Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured in a DUI crash in Muhlenberg County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies say Sgt. Rick Burgess and Lt. Scott Smith were on the Western Kentucky Parkway when a car driven by Lorena Sutton went to make a U-Turn and struck their vehicle.
(Age 80, of Oak Grove) Funeral service will be Saturday May 28th at 12noon at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm to 7pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Princeton’s Emma Talley won her first match at the LPGA Tour’s Bank of Hope Match Play in Las Vegas Wednesday, defeating Jennifer Kupcho 2 and 1. Talley faces off with Stacy Lewis in her second match today. The PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge begins today at Colonial Country...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Mykwenze Cox of Houston, Texas, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for shooting and killing two people in McCracken County in 2020. Cox pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the murders of 23-year-old Justice Hicks and 31-year-old Victor Moore. Cox...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former KFVS General Manager Howard Meagle, Jr., passed away earlier this month in Wisconsin. Meagle, 76, served as KFVS General Manager from 1992-2001. He was the fifth general manager of the station. He first joined KFVS in 1980 as manager of station operations. He worked...
Comments / 0