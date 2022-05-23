Marshall County coach Aaron Beth resigns

Murray, Ky.–The city of Murray came to a standstill Saturday for the funeral of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Hundreds of law enforcement and first responders from all over the region and the country came to Murray for the funeral and hundreds of people lined the streets of Murray with flags and posters for the procession from the CFSB Center to the cemetery. Businesses on the route stopped their work day so that employees and patrons could watch the procession. Imes Funeral Home in Murray was in charge of the funeral arrangements.

MURRAY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO