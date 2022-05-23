ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rich County, UT

Utah man arrested, allegedly tried to run over neighbor with car

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9O2h_0fnenZqn00

RICH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to run his neighbor over with a car in Rich County on Friday.

The Rich County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Matthew Ryan Morris, 27.

Deputies say the incident happened at a residence located near 88 S 100 W in Woodruff. The victim told authorities Morris tried to run him over with his car, but the victim managed to jump out of the way before being struck.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they witnessed Morris opening his garage door and backing out in his vehicle. Authorities moved in and apprehended Morris.

STABBED: Cedar City man arrested, stabbed man over speaker system

While arresting Morris, deputies went through his mobile phone and discovered a series of texts sent to his mother. A video recording of the altercation between Morris and his neighbor was discovered.

Authorities say in the video, Morris is seen remaining in the victim’s driveway for over eight minutes, “honking his car horn repeatedly and yelling out profanities and threats towards the victim.”

Upon investigating, deputies discovered Morris has previously contacted local dispatchers over two dozen times, complaining of people and the U.S. Government harassing him, along with accusations that the government “is using technology to send vibrations ‘into his crotch’ and using ‘nanobots’ to spy on him.”

While searching through Morris’ phone, officials found multiple videos showing Morris harassing different neighbors with “profanities and threat of violence, including blocking the State Highway through Woodruff with his vehicle and detaining a minor female against her will. These cases are still under investigation and charges are forthcoming.”

DISTURBING: Missing man was ‘cut up in a chipper’ and fed to hogs, daughter says

Morris has been arrested on two charges including attempted murder and disorderly conduct (unreasonable noises in a public place).

He is currently booked at the Rich County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Idaho Falls woman arrested, reportedly kidnapped child from Utah

An Idaho Falls woman has been arrested after she reportedly kidnapped her daughter from South Salt Lake, Utah, and brought her to Idaho Falls. Jennifer Krysta Dial Estrada, 32, did not have custody rights over the victim, who was living with her father. The 12-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

Woman allegedly murders elderly stepfather in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting and killing her elderly stepfather at a home in Springville. Krista Lynne Mortensen, 33, is facing one count of Murder, one count of Obstruction of Justice, and one count of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person. Mortensen’s crimes date […]
SPRINGVILLE, UT
ABC4

SLC Arby’s stabber charged with murder

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The suspect of a fatal stabbing incident that occurred earlier this month in Salt Lake County was officially charged for his crimes on May 25.  Kevin Tommy Neal, 36, has been charged with one count of Murder, a first-degree felony, and one count of Obstruction of Justice, a second-degree felony, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rich County, UT
City
Woodruff, UT
City
Cedar City, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

Provo Police search for armed robbery suspect

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Provo Police Criminal Investigation Division (PPCID) is looking into an aggravated robbery that occurred this morning at 545 North 900 East. If you have any identifying information on this individual or live within the area and have video footage between 6:15 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. please contact Detective Rugebregt at […]
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

West Valley City police seek missing, endangered girl, 12

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are asking for the public’s help locating a 12-year-old girl who is missing and considered at risk. The girl is Isabela Melgoza. She has dyed blue and green hair, brown eyes, is stands about...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Missing 13-year-old West Jordan girl found, reunited with family

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — West Jordan police said the missing girl was found and reunited with her family Thursday. “We encourage parents to continue the discussion with their children about the dangers of communicating with unknown persons online. Parents should continue to learn more about the dangers facing children by visiting child protection sites such as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (www.missingkids.org),” said Officer Samuel Winkler, West Jordan Police Department. “Information found on sites like this one are invaluable to ensure our children remain safe.”
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

SLCPD solves decades-old cold case of murdered Utah man

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have now closed a decades-old murder case dating back to 1974 in Salt Lake City. The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) says the suspect in the case, George B. Toone, 75, has since passed away from natural causes. Toone, who died in 2001 in California, is accused of […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matthew Ryan#The U S Government
KSLTV

Salt Lake City police solve 1974 cold case murder

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police said Thursday that they solved a 48-year-old murder case. Police determined that 75-year-old Geroge B. Toone gunned down James Bednarik, 39, outside his home in the 500 block of East First Avenue on February 28, 1974. Police described the murder as...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Gunman told police Springville man 'needed to die,' charges say

SPRINGVILLE — An Orem man was charged Wednesday with shooting and killing his former Springville neighbor on his front porch, and then telling police the victim "needed to die." Hunter Ryan Lamoreaux, 25, is charged in 4th District Court with murder, a first-degree felony. Just before 7 p.m. Saturday,...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kslnewsradio.com

Murder charges are filed in two separate Utah County cases

PROVO, Utah — Utah County Attorney David Leavitt filed murder charges in two separate cases on Wednesday, according to a press release. Hunter Ryan Lamoreaux has been charged with one count of murder, a first-degree felony, in connection to the death of Gregory Shaffer in Springville on May 21.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Police ask for help finding missing teen

ELKO, NEVADA — Elko County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing teen, that they said may have traveled to Salt Lake City. The teen was identified as 15-year-old Anya McKenzie. Anya is 5’5” tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and...
ELKO, NV
ABC4

Inmate arrested, allegedly started fire inside Cache County Jail

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire at the Cache County Jail. The Cache County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is Joseph Isaac Moralez, 27. Deputies were conducting a routine cell check at the jail when they noticed the odor of burning paper. Upon investigating, deputies found […]
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Widowed crash survivor begs Utahns to drive safe

GROVE PARK, Utah (ABC4) – Thursday, just days before the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer begins, the Utah Department Of Transportation (UDOT) held a press conference in Memory Grove Park. The 100 Deadliest Days is the time period between memorial day and labor day when deadly crashes almost double on Utah roads. UDOT they are already […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Woman started fire in SLC because she was mad: Police

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire at a vacant apartment complex in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Stephanie Nicole Hurst, 30, was arrested for arson, a third-degree felony after she allegedly set fire to an apartment complex downtown. Officials say when they arrived on the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy