Braddock is UM’s Ultimate Fan

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – “Here come the Beatles, here they come!” 7,000 faint-hearted fans greeted the Fab Four on the MIA tarmac back in 1964. “He kissed my hand, kissed my hand!” one adoring fan shouted. The Beatles, who say they’d never seen palm trees before landing in Miami, eventually made their way to the world-famous Deauville Hotel for an unforgettable appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, where they performed, among several songs, “Saw Her Standing There.” But, barely standing now, the world famous Deauville Hotel, where the Beatles played that February night in Miami Beach, worn over the years, shuttered five years ago –...

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO