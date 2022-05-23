ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anson County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anson, Montgomery, Richmond, Stanly by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-23 14:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty:...

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rockingham, Stokes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 22:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rockingham; Stokes THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR STOKES...WESTERN ROCKINGHAM...CENTRAL FLOYD...WESTERN HENRY... SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND PATRICK COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
Severe Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Franklin, Henry, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 22:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Floyd; Franklin; Henry; Patrick THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR STOKES...WESTERN ROCKINGHAM...CENTRAL FLOYD...WESTERN HENRY... SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND PATRICK COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
Special Weather Statement issued for Davie, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Davie; Iredell A THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHWESTERN DAVIE AND NORTHERN IREDELL COUNTIES UNTIL 100 AM EDT At 1211 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 4 miles northwest of Statesville, moving northeast at 35 mph. Locations to be impacted include Statesville, Harmony, Stony Point, Turnersburg, Olin, Sheffield, Union Grove, Scotts and Cool Springs. Very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Severe Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Franklin, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 23:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Franklin; Pittsylvania A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT FOR ROCKINGHAM...WESTERN PITTSYLVANIA...SOUTHWESTERN BEDFORD...HENRY AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE At 1045 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Burnt Chimney to near Wentworth, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eden Reidsville Martinsville Rocky Mount Wentworth Stoneville and Ferrum. This includes The following Locations The Martinsville Speedway and Martinsville Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, City of Martinsville, Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 22:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; City of Martinsville; Franklin; Henry; Pittsylvania A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT FOR ROCKINGHAM...WESTERN PITTSYLVANIA...SOUTHWESTERN BEDFORD...HENRY AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE At 1045 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Burnt Chimney to near Wentworth, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eden Reidsville Martinsville Rocky Mount Wentworth Stoneville and Ferrum. This includes The following Locations The Martinsville Speedway and Martinsville Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Flood Advisory issued for Surry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 23:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Surry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Ample rainfall has already occured in the area from thunderstorms earlier this afternoon and evening with amounts of 1 to 3 inches. Overnight, additional showers and thunderstorms will develop, with some showers already starting to pass back over the impacted area. Flooding will gradually become more likely. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, City of Galax, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Pulaski and Wythe. * WHEN...Until 530 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1143 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall is starting and will continue to fall in the impacted area. - This includes the following streams and drainages Ararat River and Archies Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Airy... Galax North Wilkesboro... Elkin Wilkesboro... Fairview Flat Rock - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Flood Advisory issued for Alleghany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 23:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Alleghany FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Ample rainfall has already occured in the area from thunderstorms earlier this afternoon and evening with amounts of 1 to 3 inches. Overnight, additional showers and thunderstorms will develop, with some showers already starting to pass back over the impacted area. Flooding will gradually become more likely. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, City of Galax, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Pulaski and Wythe. * WHEN...Until 530 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1143 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall is starting and will continue to fall in the impacted area. - This includes the following streams and drainages Ararat River and Archies Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Airy... Galax North Wilkesboro... Elkin Wilkesboro... Fairview Flat Rock - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
Flood Advisory issued for Carroll, City of Galax, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 23:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Floyd; Grayson; Patrick; Pulaski; Wythe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Ample rainfall has already occured in the area from thunderstorms earlier this afternoon and evening with amounts of 1 to 3 inches. Overnight, additional showers and thunderstorms will develop, with some showers already starting to pass back over the impacted area. Flooding will gradually become more likely. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, City of Galax, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Pulaski and Wythe. * WHEN...Until 530 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1143 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall is starting and will continue to fall in the impacted area. - This includes the following streams and drainages Ararat River and Archies Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Airy... Galax North Wilkesboro... Elkin Wilkesboro... Fairview Flat Rock - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Shelby, or near Fallston, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hickory, Newton, Conover, Cherryville, Longview, Icard, Hildebran, Belwood, Lawndale and Fallston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amherst, Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, City of Buena Vista by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 23:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Bedford; Botetourt; Campbell; City of Buena Vista; City of Lexington; City of Lynchburg; Franklin; Pittsylvania; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Buena Vista in west central Virginia The City of Lexington in west central Virginia Southwestern Rockbridge County in west central Virginia Campbell County in central Virginia Northwestern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia Bedford County in south central Virginia Southeastern Botetourt County in west central Virginia Amherst County in central Virginia The City of Lynchburg in central Virginia Northeastern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until midnight EDT. * At 1106 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Montvale to Moneta to near Sago, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lynchburg Lexington Buena Vista Bedford Altavista Amherst and Hurt. This includes The following Locations VMI, Liberty University, The National D-Day Memorial, and Lynchburg Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenwood, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenwood; Lancaster; Laurens; Newberry; Saluda; Spartanburg; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 275 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENWOOD LANCASTER LAURENS NEWBERRY SALUDA SPARTANBURG UNION YORK
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

