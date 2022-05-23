ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemp jumps on Stacey Abrams' comments that Georgia is ‘worst state in the country'

By Paul Steinhauser, Jake Karalexis, Jessica Chasmar
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA – Don’t be surprised if Stacey Abrams’ comments that Georgia is the "worst state in the country to live" will be used against her by Republicans in the Peach State’s gubernatorial general election campaign. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, who narrowly defeated Abrams...

jody
2d ago

She hates GA as her previous actions have shown. And yet she actually believes she is entitled to be governor regardless of voters. I believe Georgians know better.

Fox News

Comments / 0

Community Policy