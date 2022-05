On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders surprised many and invited quarterback Colin Kaepernick for an offseason workout. According to reports from NFL insiders, the workout “went well” and “the door is open” for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback to potentially return to the league for the first time since 2016. Another NFL insider also said that two other NFL teams were already kicking the tires on Kaepernick before the Raiders held the workout, implying that there could be more opportunities in the near future.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO