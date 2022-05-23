ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Man accused of pushing wheelchair-bound victim down stairs

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FblSY_0fnem9L100

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set at $75,000 for an East Midlothian Boulevard man accused of pushing a wheelchair-bound man down a flight of stairs and stealing his SUV.

Howard Ahart, 59, was arraigned in municipal court before Judge Carla Baldwin on charges of felonious assault, kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.

Jury selection begins in 2009 Smith Twp. cold case

Ahart has been in the Mahoning County Jail since his arrest about 10:15 a.m. Friday. He is expected to have a preliminary hearing May 31.

Reports said police were called Saturday morning to a home on Kenneth Avenue by a man who said Ahart came to his home about 7 p.m. Thursday. He told police that the two were talking when Ahart pushed the man’s wheelchair towards the basement steps and tilted it forward, causing the man to tumble down the steps, the report stated.

The man remained downstairs for several hours before he was finally able to climb the steps to the door, only to find that it had a chair pushed up against it. Reports said the man made several attempts to push the door open before he was finally able to do so.

A neighbor who checks on the man regularly because he is disabled found him Friday morning and called police. Paramedics also examined the man, reports said. The man’s wallet and keys to his SUV were also missing when police arrived, reports said.

Reports said police spotted the SUV on McGuffey Road and watched it as pulled into a gas station, then pulled out again. It was pulled over on Albert Street and Ahart was driving, reports said. He was taken into custody there.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 8

Alex Drake
3d ago

I hope this doesn't hurt his chances of getting a free " Stop Da Violence" T-Shirt from Mayor Tito.

Reply
7
Related
YourErie

Gambler’s habit leads to arrest

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was arrested on May 26 at Presque Isle Downs and Casino after he left suspected methamphetamine on the slot machine. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers were called to the local casino at 1:18 a.m. after Presque Isle Downs security found a clear bag containing the suspected drugs. Surveillance […]
ERIE, PA
WYTV.com

Police investigate after woman shot on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a woman shot early Thursday on the South Side is in critical condition. Investigators were first notified after a woman in her early 20s showed up about 2:40 a.m. Thursday at St. Elizabeth Health Center with a gunshot wound. Detectives did not have...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
WTRF- 7News

Woman shot and killed in Steubenville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — One woman is dead and a man is custody in Steubenville, according to Steubenville Police Chief Bill McCafferty. McCafferty says the woman was a passenger in a vehicle driven by the male suspect. The male then allegedly shot and killed the woman, say police. The incident happened on Darlington Avenue […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren man sentenced for stealing catalytic converter from Niles business

The second of two men caught stealing a catalytic converter from a Niles business will spend the next year in jail. Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Wyatt McKay on Wednesday sentenced 35-year-old David Zadai to 12 months in jail after the Warren man pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, vandalism, theft, and escape.
NILES, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonious Assault#Police#Smith Twp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Suspect sentenced to at least 28 years in prison for 2021 Lakewood homicide

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the suspects charged in connection to the May 2021 homicide of a man in Lakewood faced a judge for sentencing on Wednesday morning. Court records show that Bruce Ford changed his plea in the case earlier this month. He was initially charged with aggravated murder, but it was amended to involuntary manslaughter.
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

2 masked men rob Akron bank, flee with undisclosed amount of money

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police and FBI agents are looking for the two men who robbed an Akron bank Wednesday afternoon. Akron police said the men, wearing masks, walked into the U.S. bank in the 600 block of S. Canton Road just after 1 p.m. Police said they...
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Suspected criminal activity uncovered at Warren apartment

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people are facing charges and drugs are being tested after an arrest at an apartment in Warren. According to a police report, officers were working the Buckeye Apartments at about 7:15 p.m. Monday when they saw a woman, later identified as 20-year-old Alexandria Kozak in the parking lot and then on a 7th-floor balcony, even though she was on the trespass list for the complex.
WARREN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy