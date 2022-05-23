ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Police name person of interest in downtown Spartanburg shooting

By Nikolette Miller, Sydney Broadus, Chloe Salsameda
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department named a person of interest in a downtown Spartanburg shooting, which left one person dead and another injured.

We previously reported officers were called to Magnolia Street at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday regarding a shooting.

Police said upon arrival, they found 31-year-old Dearrius Lynell Bobo, of Spartanburg, with a gunshot wound to his upper body lying on the sidewalk. Bobo died at the scene.

According to officers, a group of individuals was asked to leave by the security of the Local F.I.G due to an argument prior to the shooting. One of the individuals who was shot was never allowed into the bar.

When Bobo and another person were walking on the sidewalk away from the bar, someone in a red Toyota drove by and began shooting.

Officers were told that friends took the other victim to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is serious.

“One of the best things we can do is to find who’s person responsible,” said Maj. Art Littlejohn of the Spartanburg Police Department. “Our job now, at this point, is there is a bad guy that’s out there, and we may need the people to help us with that.”

The red Toyota sedan has been located, and Tyson Maurice Thompson was identified as a person of interest, the police department said. Littlejohn said they are still investigating a motive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U8vY2_0fnelxuX00
Tyson Maurice Thompson (Source: Spartanburg Police Department)

Several people who work in the area told 7NEWS they have not felt unsafe in downtown Spartanburg.

“There are a lot of cops who patrol around here,” said Sam Stevic. “They’re always really friendly. We have all of their business cards.”

The city of Spartanburg and police department said they hope this shooting does not stop people from visiting.

“Downtown is very safe,” said Christopher George, the city’s Communications and Marketing Manager. “You can look at our statistics and see that downtown is one of the safest areas in the city.”

“When we look at things and see what happened, it’s not necessarily where the area is but it’s who is responsible,” added Littlejohn. “Our focus is to find out who’s responsible, make the arrest and put the person in jail.”

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests or warrants have been signed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Family speaks out on deputy-involved shooting

Highlighting things going on in our area including a weekend-long vigil to honor the 104 fallen service members from the area, the Palmetto Heroes Hike, and a benefit performance for Hendersonville Veterans Healing Farm. |. Highlighting things going on in our area including a fashion show at the Children's Museum...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. bus rear-ended with 11 students on board

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County Schools bus was involved in a minor crash. According to the Greenville County Schools, the bus was rear-ended with 11 students on board. The incident happened on Piedmont Highway. This is all the information we have at this time.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Mom accused of handing loaded gun to son in SC mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A mother and her 13-year-old were arrested Wednesday after being caught with a loaded gun at the Columbiana Centre Mall. The Columbia Police Department said 40-year-old La’Kenyatta Moore-Rhodes was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carry of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Officers said […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies host first responder career fair in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will host a first responder career fair Thursday. The Anderson County Emergency First Responder Career Expo will be held at the Civic Center of Anderson at 3027 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.  Deputies, police and fire departments will be on-site […]
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Police investigating shooting in Greenville at apartment complex

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near an apartment complex. According to police, the shooting happened in the parking lot in front of Jamestown Pointe Apartments. They say the victim had fled once police arrived and no victim was found. Stay...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher George
FOX Carolina

SCHP: 3 dead after crash on Chesnee Hwy. in Spartanburg County

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three people have died after a crash in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:41 p.m. on Chesnee Highway on Thursday. Troopers say a 24-year-old driver in a Ford Mustang was traveling south on...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

3 people killed in crash in Spartanburg County, trooper says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Three people were killed in a crash in Spartanburg County Thursday night, according to Trooper Joe Hovis with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 5:41 p.m. on Highway 221, or the Chesnee Highway, near Old Coultere Ford Road, Hovis said. According to Hovis,...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Crews pull truck from Greenville sinkhole

Suspects charged in taco truck drug trafficking bust in bond court. Nearly two dozen suspects accused of involvement in drug trafficking investigators say was taking place at Los Primos in Greenville appear in bond court. Laurens County mother of 3 appears in bond court after missing persons search. Updated: 6...
GREENVILLE, SC
SCDNReports

South Carolina Deputies Shoot Armed Woman

South Carolina Investigates Officer Involved ShootingSCDN Graphics Dept. Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in Laurens County involving Laurens County deputies and an armed woman that resulted in the woman, Kalah Shannon Gary, 26, being shot.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Person Of Interest#Violent Crime#F I G
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Man arrested for trying to shoot relative in NC

McDowell County, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday following a shooting incident with his relative. Deputies said 35-year-old Brian Wright was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a victim’s home where he said a relative tried […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

Cemetery truck carrying gravestones stolen in Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A truck belonging to a Spartanburg cemetery, and that was recently loaded with gravestones, was stolen this week. Police reports state the truck, a red 1994 Ford F350, belonged to Greenlawn Memorial Gardens on Fernwood Glendale Road in Spartanburg. The theft was reported to have...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Worker hit while clearing debris on I-85 in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say a SHEP worker was hit while clearing debris on I-85 Tuesday morning. The worker was hit at 7:30 a.m. along I-85 near exit 75 southbound, according to troopers. SCDOT SHEP (State Highway Emergency Program) assists motorists whose vehicles...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Truck falls in sinkhole in Greenville amid heavy rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A truck fell in a sinkhole that opened up in Greenville on Thursday amid heavy rain and flash flooding. The sinkhole is in the parking lot of Greenville Technical College on South Pleasantburg Drive. Crews are on scene to pull the truck out of the...
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy