Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski has announced upcoming mobile office locations in Alaska. The mobile office is a longstanding tradition of Murkowski, where staff members visit Alaskan communities and set up a mobile office, giving constituents an opportunity to meet with staff, and learn more about the services provided by the U.S. Senate, such as help with federal agencies, and ask questions.

17 HOURS AGO