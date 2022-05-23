ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saddle River, NJ

Bergen Quartet OK After Sedan Crashes In Front Of Multi-Million-Dollar Home

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9tyy_0fneldVF00
145 East Saddle River Road, Saddle River Photo Credit: Source unknown

Four occupants escaped serious injury when their sedan crashed Sunday night in front of a Saddle River home, authorities said.

A 17-year-old Saddle River boy was driving a BMW M5 with three passengers when the crash occurred in front of a home on East Saddle River Road just south of East Allendale Road around 8 p.m., according to a police report.

With him were his 21-year-old sister, an 18-year-old woman from Washington Township and a 17-year-old girl from Westwood, it says.

Firefighters had to extricate at least one of the occupants following the crash at the $5.7 million home just minutes off Route 17.

An ambulance brought two of them to Hackensack University Medical Center, according to the report. The other two were taken there via private vehicle, it says, adding that none were seriously injured.

An investigation into the cause was continuing, Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said.

