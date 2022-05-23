Results are in: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Communities across the country demonstrated their support for DEA’s annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by dropping off more than 720,000 pounds of unneeded medications at 5,144 collection sites this past April 30 th .

Since 2010, DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has collected nearly 16 million pounds of unneeded prescription medications. The El Paso Division collected 5,423.1 pounds total: 2,032.8 in El Paso, and 3,149.3 in New Mexico.

“I had the pleasure of visiting most of El Paso sites that Saturday. It was wonderful to see the community participating and our community partners volunteering their time. I thank everyone who answered DEA’s call to action.” Greg Millard, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s El Paso Division.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, over 107,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose last year. This figure means that someone in the United States is dying of a drug overdose every 5 minutes.

Take Back Day events provide easy, no-cost opportunities to dispose of medicines stored in the home that are susceptible to abuse and theft. There are many permanent drug-drop boxes located in communities across the country. A list of permanent locations can be found here .

Complete results for DEA’s spring National Prescription Drug Take Back Day are available at https://www.dea.gov/takebackday . DEA’s next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for October 29, 2022.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.