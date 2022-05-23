ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1,000+ Duke Energy customers without power as severe weather moves across the Charlotte area

By Ciara Lankford
fox46.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thousands of Duke Energy customers are without power Monday evening as severe weather makes its way across the Charlotte area. Duke Energy reports more than 1,000 customers do not have power in the Charlotte metro area with a total of 15,316 customers ‘in the dark’ across...

IN THIS ARTICLE
