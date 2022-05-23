Dallas County High Celebrates College Decision Day
By SPECIAL TO THE SELMA SUN
selmasun.com
3 days ago
In honor of College Decision Day 2022, Dallas County High Seniors displayed their college decision with a parade. Seniors decorated their cars and dressed in their selected college paraphernalia for...
During the most recent Autauga County Board of Education meeting, it was announced by the school superintendent, who was visibly affected by the news, that two of the district’s major players, Cathy Loftin and Dr. Rachel Surles, would be soon retiring from the school system. Loftin, who is the...
Alumni of U.S. Jones, the first school for African-Americans in Demopolis, invite the community to attend the unveiling of a monument honoring Ulysses Simpson Jones. The event will be held Saturday, June 11, at 11 a.m. in front of the school at 715 E. Jackson St. A reception will follow at the Jones Recreation Center, 306 First Ave.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Big news has been announced for the city of Dothan. At the Houston County Republican Women’s meeting Thursday, Senator Donnie Chesteen said the University of Alabama Birmingham will have a dentistry school located in the Circle City. Dothan is known as a ”medical hub”...
Alabama Press Association Media Awards recognized the Selma Sun with 13 awards Tuesday, including a first-place award for its outdoor section and several first-place awards for the Sun’s use of multimedia. This year, 52 publications submitted 1,858 entries in the annual APA contest, which was judged by the Illinois...
The Butler County School System (BCSS) saw all three schools in the system graduate students from their high schools this past week. McKenzie School started with 24 on Thursday, May 19, followed by Georgiana School with 26 on Friday, May 20, and Greenville High School rounded out the trifecta with 109 on Saturday, May 21. The number of students graduating from BCSS totaled 159. The combined scholarship offers, which includes pay for military service enrollees, amounted to over $4.19 million.
Dr. Tiffani Maycock, D.O., associate professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine and director of the UAB Selma Family Medicine Residency Program, has been awarded the 2022 Dean’s Excellence Award in Service. As director of the Selma Family Medicine Residency, Maycock has been instrumental in educating the...
The University of Alabama Division of Community Affairs New Faculty Engagement Tour stopped in Perry County last week. Panelists included Marion Academy Principal Sandra Fowler, Main Street Marion’s Donald Bennett, Breakthrough Charter School, CHOICE CEO Emefa Butler, Perry County Schools and Marion Academy parent Holly Luther and husband Dr. Michael Luther of Cahaba Medical Care.
Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. will hold a State of the City Address tomorrow at the Larry D. Striplin Performing Arts Center. Starting at 9 a.m. the address "will focus on successes, current challenges and priorities" of the city. The center is located at 1000 Selma Avenue.
The W.A. Gayle Planetarium in Montgomery will close starting June 1 as the management and operations are transferred from Troy University to the city. The planetarium has been in operation since 1968, with Troy University running it for the past 50 years. Last year, it was decided that the university would return the management and operations back to the city effective May 31.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s statewide primary election is Tuesday. In Montgomery County, voters will head to the polls to decide on a number of Montgomery County Board of Education races. The Democratic candidates for District 6 are incumbent Claudia Mitchell and challenger Vickie Taylor Holloway. Claudia Mitchell is...
Alabama Bishop Freddrick Hardy released a powerful new music offering "One More Blessing" in 2019 that is still blessing many across Alabama and beyond. Hardy is based in Montgomery and has a unique preaching and singing ministry. Bishop Freddrick Andre Hardy, Sr. was born September 18, 1972 in Selma, Alabama,...
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has made two appointments to his cabinet. One will lead economic development and the other will lead parks and recreation. Darryl Washington will serve as Director of Economic Development. He is a native of Birmingham and has more than 25 years of experience in economic development. He has worked at various levels of corporate, commercial and community development including Regional Account Manager for BellSouth, Economic Development Consultant for the City of Irondale and, most recently, as Director of District Development for Urban Impact in Birmingham’s Historic Civil Rights District. He is an active member of the International Economic Development Council, Economic Development Association of Alabama and The National Main Street Center. Washington received continuing education certifications in economic development from both Auburn University and Georgia Institute of Technology. He earned a B.A. in Marketing from Morehouse College and master’s in Public Management from Birmingham-Southern College.
The City of Marion will begin taking applications for its Young Government Leaders Program on Wednesday, June 1. The program is aimed at ages 15 to 19 who are interested in summer work. Program dates are June 6 and June 5. They will cover clerical/government accounting, nutrition, customer service and...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Board of Education President Clair Weil lost her bid for re-election to retired educator Pamela Portis during Tuesday night’s Democratic primary election race. It was a landslide victory for Portis, who secured 81% of the vote in her run to represent District 2...
If there's one thing that I've learned about Alabama is that high school football is major. On Friday night, what else is there to do?. There is no other place to be than in a stadium, watching some of the best athletes in the country compete at a high level for bragging rights. Over my time here in Alabama, I quickly have learned that Alabama has some of the best high school football coaches in the nation.
Voters got behind the incumbents in the primary election in Dallas County — with both the sheriff and the coroner — winning their respective races. With no republican opposition in the general election in November — the primary results in the sheriff’s and coroner’s races amount to reelection wins.
After seven years of celebrating the legacy and experiences of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the New York-based HBCU SpringComing festival is coming to Birmingham. This annual, weeklong fest celebrates the HBCU experience through events, scholarships, panels, and service activities and will do so for its first time ever in the South May 27-29, 2022.
Dallas County voted to keep their sheriff and coroner but will have a new district attorney after Tuesday night’s Primary Election results. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum will get another four years to serve as sheriff of Dallas County after winning the position with 56 percent of the vote and beating challenger Donald Shepard, who is a State Trooper and previously worked at the Selma Police Department.
Comments / 0