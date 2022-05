NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new poll released by Vanderbilt University on Thursday found the majority of Tennessee voters are in favor of criminal justice reform. The poll asked registered voters questions about the criminal justice system in both Tennessee and the rest of the United States. The results? Seventy percent of voters believe the criminal justice system needs either a complete overhaul or major changes.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO