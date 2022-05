Last year, the Anacostia-based performance group Theater Alliance put on a series of four short recorded plays titled “City in Transition,” each one focusing on one of D.C.’s four quadrants and written by a playwright of color from the region. The play titled Fundable, described as a “Southeast satire,” was set up like a game show where three nonprofit leaders competed for a $100,000 grant, only to discover that it was pre-arranged for the sole white contestant to win from the start.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO