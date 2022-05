CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Despite record-high gas prices, more Americans are expected to hit the road this holiday weekend than during Memorial Day last year, according to GasBuddy. Results of the price tracker’s annual summer travel survey show that 58% of respondents intend to road trip this summer even as gas prices have risen nearly $1.50 per gallon since summer 2021, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan said. The national average gas price during the Memorial Day weekend is projected at $4.65 per gallon. The national average on Wednesday was $4.59, he said.

