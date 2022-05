Colorado is forecast to have one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races in the 2022 midterm elections.Yes, but: Whether that holds true depends on how Republicans play their cards.State of play: Two candidates are competing for the party's nomination in the June 28 primary — in a mere two weeks.Ron Hanks, a first-term state lawmaker, is a three-decade military veteran centering his campaign on the conspiracy theory that former President Trump won the 2020 election.Joe O'Dea, a first-time candidate, is a wealthy businessman who runs a construction company and owns two entertainment venues in Denver. He's campaigning as the...

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO