Tacoma, WA

Explosive devices found in 2 Tacoma locations

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
Explosive device found in Tacoma Both devices were rendered safe by the Tacoma Explosive Ordnance Detail. (Tacoma Police Department)

TACOMA, Wash,. — Explosives technicians handled two unrelated calls in Tacoma Monday morning.

Tacoma police said one incident involved fireworks that were made into an improvised explosive device. It was found in the Lincoln High School parking lot.

In the other incident, a pipe bomb was found in a parking lot in the 1400 block of East 72nd.

Both devices were rendered safe by the Tacoma Explosive Ordnance Detail.

No one was hurt.

Seattle, WA
