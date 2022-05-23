ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Bostic: Baseline is to pause rate hikes in September to assess impact

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

ATLANTA, Ga., May 23 (Reuters) - After approving two more half-point rate increases at coming June and July meetings it “might make sense” for the Federal Reserve to pause further hikes as it assesses the impact on inflation and the economy, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday.

“After you get through the summer, and we think about where we are in terms of policy, I think a lot of it will depend on the on the ground dynamics that we are starting to see” both with inflation and the impact of higher interest rates on the economy, Bostic said in comments to the Rotary Club of Atlanta.

“I think a pause in September might make sense” before determining how much higher or faster rates might need to rise, Bostic said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#Atlanta Fed#The Rotary Club
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

456K+
Followers
333K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy