Boston health officials warn of harmful algae bloom in Jamaica Pond

A suspected bloom of blue-green algae has been reported at Jamaica Pond.

BOSTON — Boston’s Jamaica Pond has been temporarily closed to water activities due to a suspected bloom of blue-green algae, health officials announced Monday.

The algae, also known as cyanobacteria, can produce toxins that can make people and pets sick, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.

People who visit the area are urged to avoid contact with the water and any areas of algae concentration.

Visitors must refrain from swimming, fishing, boating, and other recreational activities during the closure. Dogs are also not allowed to swim in or drink the water.

“The current suspected bloom in Jamaica Pond appears like a dull green discoloration that could be confused as otherwise safe pond water,” health officials said in a news release.

People who come in contact with the algae may experience skin and eye irritation, in addition to respiratory problems, vomiting, and diarrhea. Dogs can show symptoms such as vomiting, staggering, drooling, or convulsions.

Health officials noted that algae blooms can last for weeks in the summer or disappear quickly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

