ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston health officials warn of harmful algae bloom in Jamaica Pond

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZiRM_0fnekACv00
A suspected bloom of blue-green algae has been reported at Jamaica Pond.

BOSTON — Boston’s Jamaica Pond has been temporarily closed to water activities due to a suspected bloom of blue-green algae, health officials announced Monday.

The algae, also known as cyanobacteria, can produce toxins that can make people and pets sick, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.

People who visit the area are urged to avoid contact with the water and any areas of algae concentration.

Visitors must refrain from swimming, fishing, boating, and other recreational activities during the closure. Dogs are also not allowed to swim in or drink the water.

“The current suspected bloom in Jamaica Pond appears like a dull green discoloration that could be confused as otherwise safe pond water,” health officials said in a news release.

People who come in contact with the algae may experience skin and eye irritation, in addition to respiratory problems, vomiting, and diarrhea. Dogs can show symptoms such as vomiting, staggering, drooling, or convulsions.

Health officials noted that algae blooms can last for weeks in the summer or disappear quickly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

State set to open dozens of bathing sites for summer

MILTON, Mass. — Summer unofficially starts this weekend, but nobody told the water. Despite frigid — even potentially dangerous temperatures for swimmers — the state said it will open about 80 waterfront locations this weekend — but just sixteen will be staffed with lifeguards — and, until mid-June, guards will only be at those selected sites on the weekends.
MILTON, MA
CBS Boston

Some COVID patients treated with Paxlovid see symptoms return

BOSTON - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory that people who have taken the prescription medication Paxlovid for COVID-19 need to isolate again if their symptoms return. Paxlovid is a pill that is offered to patients at higher risk of COVID-related complications. It needs to be started within 5 days of the onset of COVID symptoms. It's generally well-tolerated and can help prevent hospitalization and death from COVID-19. But a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid will experience a rebound of their COVID symptoms 2-to-8 days after initial recovery. The symptoms are usually mild and there have been no reports of severe disease. But patients will often test positive again even after having tested negative. It's not clear whether this is the natural history of the illness in some people with COVID. It does not appear to be due to resistance to the medication or reinfection with the coronavirus. However, because the virus is detectable once again in these patients they could be contagious, so the CDC is now saying they should isolate again for at least 5 days and wear a mask for 10 days after the rebound symptoms started.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

It Happens Here: Winthrop Arms is a gateway to town's past

WINTHROP - The Winthrop Arms, referred to lovingly by the locals as just "The Arms," is the gateway to the town's illustrious past. Walking into the lobby and dining room feels like a trip to 1916, when this hotel and restaurant first opened. "This is the original tile floor," owner Casey Goll pointed out. "I don't know who the guy is who put the tiles down, but I don't envy that job." Goll's dad ran this place for more than 40 years before him. And the old-timey atmosphere inside is by design. "It started off as a classy place, and...
WINTHROP, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass shootings taking a mental toll on Americans

BOSTON, Mass. — They may seem relatively rare, but mass shootings — defined as four or more persons shot or killed — have already happened more than 200 times this year in the U.S., according to the independent group gunviolencearchive.org. It’s a number that invites, well, numbness....
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae Bloom#Green Algae#Jamaica Pond#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Families escape three-alarm fire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Estefany Fortunato says she was sleeping with her 2-year-old son when a fire broke out in a multi-family home on Summer Street in Lawrence Wednesday. She says a bystander ran inside to get everyone out of the building. “He came inside, and he actually told us...
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Earthquake shakes part of New Hampshire

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — An earthquake shook part of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake in the Wolfeboro area around 12 a.m. It’s not clear if the earthquake caused any damage. In a tweet, the Weston Observatory shared a graphic...
WOLFEBORO, NH
MassLive.com

Cousins Maine Lobster opens third Massachusetts food truck on Cape Cod following Springfield, Boston locations

Lobster isn’t new to Cape Cod, but this food truck is. Cousins Maine Lobster, a national company based in California, is opening its third Massachusetts-based food truck on Cape Cod this summer. Like the company’s other locations, the truck will serve two types of lobster rolls as well as lobster tater tots, lobster grilled cheese, clam chowder and more tasty lobster treats.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Why Are All These Turtles Gathering in Exeter, New Hampshire?

Here's something you don't see every day. Generally, seeing turtles around here isn't unusual. Especially as the weather gets warmer, you might spot a group of them sunning themselves out on a rock or log, like these turtles did at the park where Benson's Wild Animal Farm used to be. Gotta get that nice summer tan, after all.
EXETER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCVB

Person shot across street from Boston Common

BOSTON — Boston police were investigating a reported shooting Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Winter Street and Tremont Street near Boston Common and Downtown Crossing. Video showed crime tape blocking off Winter Street, across from the Park Street MBTA station. Witnesses nearby said they saw two men arguing...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

South Boston Residents Angry After Weekend Chaos at Carson Beach

South Boston residents are angry after countless fights broke out over the weekend when thousands of people packed Carson Beach as temperatures soared into the 90s across New England. With the violence of the weekend still fresh, Francis Michalsky had to come see the aftermath for herself on Monday. "This...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

Secrets of the New England Sea Coast

Tired of the same old playbook for day trips, long weekends, and family beach vacations? We’ll let you in on a little secret: so are we. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best of New England and beyond. Tired of the same...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Everything you need to know about Boston Calling 2022

COVID-19 regulations, what you can't bring through security, plus more info about the bands performing at this year's festival. Believe it or not, Memorial Day weekend is already upon us, which means the 2022 Boston Calling Music Festival will soon bring more than 50 artists to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston from May 27 through 29.
Seacoast Current

Popular New Hampshire Restaurant Shuts Down After Links to Salmonella Poisoning

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. BUBA Vietnamese Kitchen and Noodle Bar has stellar reviews and an intense following, with plenty of four and five-star ratings. I noticed this when I googled the Manchester, New Hampshire eatery once I heard it had shut down for salmonella poisoning.
MANCHESTER, NH
WBUR

Cambridge nonprofit gives away ACs to help residents beat the heat

As summer arrived early in New England over the weekend, a nonprofit in Boston handed out air conditioners and cooling kits packed with water, thermometers and adhesives meant to cool the skin. The giveaway, held Sunday at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Dorchester, was the first in a series of...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
97K+
Followers
107K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy