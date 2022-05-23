ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

SUV hits Garden City home, driver arrested

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15etKI_0fnek0Su00

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say a driver crashed into a house on the west side of Garden City early Monday morning. The driver was injured, but the person in the home was unharmed.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. A Honda CR-V struck a house in the 900 block of Jenny Avenue. Officers found the 23-year-old driver still sitting in the vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. After that, police booked him into the Finney County Jail on suspicion of:

WPD sergeant saves unconscious man with Narcan
  • DUI
  • Transporting an open container
  • Possessing marijuana
  • Tampering with an ignition interlock

Police say the west side of the house is unliveable. The damage is estimated at $30,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
kscbnews.net

Montezuma Man injured in Motorcycle Accident in

A Montezuma man was injured in a deer/motorcycle accident Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:51pm in Chautauqua County. The accident occurred on US 166 3 miles East of The K99/U166 Junction. Kim Unruh, 63, of Montezuma, was riding his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on US 166 when he struck a...
MONTEZUMA, KS
KSNT News

21-year-old Kansas man killed in crash with semi

MEADE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old driver from Cimmaron is dead after colliding with a semi-truck in Meade County Tuesday. Peter Krahan, 21, was driving an SUV southbound on Road 4 in Meade County when he failed to yield to a 2022 Peterbilt semi going westbound on Highway 160, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. […]
MEADE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kan. man jailed for alleged DUI crash into home

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury accident that occurred just after 1:30a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Jenny Avenue in Garden City. Officers observed a Honda CR-V driven by 23-year-old Alex Ortiz had struck the west side of a residence. First responders found Ortiz sitting...
GARDEN CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Cimarron man dead after early-morning car accident

MEADE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A Cimarron man has died after a two-vehicle accident that happened early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of US 160 and Road 4. A 2004 Chevy SUV being driven by 21-year-old Peter Krahn had been traveling southbound on Road 4 when he failed to yield the right-of-way and stuck a semi being driven by 28-year-old Bevan Becker of Montezuma.
CIMARRON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garden City, KS
Crime & Safety
Garden City, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Garden City, KS
kscbnews.net

Cimarron Man Dies in Meade County Accident

A two vehicle accident occurred Tuesday in Meade County at the intersection of US 160 and Road 4. A 2004 Chevy SUV being driven by Peter Krahn, 21, of Cimarron was traveling Southbound on road 4 in Meade County, while a 2022 Peterbilt semi being driven by Bevan Becker,28, of Montezuma was Westbound on US 160. Krahn failed to yield the right of way to the semi, and struck the semi on the number 4 axle of the trailer. The Chevy SUV came to a rest facing North in the Eastbound lane of US 160, while the semi came to final rest facing West in the Westbound lane of US 160.
MEADE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

SW Kansas detour adds more than 100 miles

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A detour for planned construction work near Garden City comes with a closure that will lead to a detour of more than 100 miles and about one hour and 40 minutes. Starting June 1, the Kansas Department of Transportation said the replacement of the railroad crossing on US 50/US 400, about five miles west of Garden City, will require the east bound lanes of traffic rerouted during the work, expected to wrap up on June 13.
GARDEN CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#West Side#Marijuana#Traffic Accident#Ksnw#Wpd#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Haboob rolls over southwest Kansas

MORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A community in southwest Kansas got to experience something that is usually associated with deserts and the American southwest — a haboob. Haboobs are giant dust storms. The National Weather Service said haboobs occur due to thunderstorm outflow winds. The strong winds pick up and carry dust, reducing visibility. On […]
MORTON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

2 killed in southwest Kansas crash

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in Gray County on Tuesday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2007 Chevy Cobalt was eastbound on US-50, when for an unknown reason, the car drove onto the south shoulder. Upon correcting, the Cobalt went left of center and collided with a westbound 2016 Dodge Caravan. Both drivers died on the scene.
GRAY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Garden City police investigating overnight shooting

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Officers with the Garden City Police Department (GCPD) are investigating a shooting that left two people hospitalized early Tuesday morning. According to officials, Garden City police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of A St. around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found two people […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy