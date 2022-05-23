SUV hits Garden City home, driver arrested

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say a driver crashed into a house on the west side of Garden City early Monday morning. The driver was injured, but the person in the home was unharmed.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. A Honda CR-V struck a house in the 900 block of Jenny Avenue. Officers found the 23-year-old driver still sitting in the vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. After that, police booked him into the Finney County Jail on suspicion of:

DUI

Transporting an open container

Possessing marijuana

Tampering with an ignition interlock

Police say the west side of the house is unliveable. The damage is estimated at $30,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.