Condé Nast, publisher of glossy titles like Vogue, Wired, The New Yorker, and GQ, is “no longer a magazine company,” its CEO Roger Lynch said. “We have about 70 million people who read our magazines, but we have 300 something million that interact with our websites every month and 450 million that interact with us on social media,” Lynch said in an interview with Kara Swisher of The New York Times. “Our audience is already telling us that’s not the way they interact with us. That’s been, I think, evident for a while.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO