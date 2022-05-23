New Naruto Campaign Reimagines the Anime as a Fantasy AU

The Rising of the Shield Hero has kicked off the final arc for the second season run of the series, and has shared the first look at the next episode of the series with some special preview images! The second season of the series got off to a rough start with fans, but with that first arc now out of the way, Naofumi and his party find themselves in a completely new world. The first episode of this arc introduced them to this new world and a brand new hero from this world, and now Naofumi needs to figure out how to proceed from this point on.

