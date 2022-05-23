ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Naruto Campaign Reimagines the Anime as a Fantasy AU

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaruto may be focusing on its new generation of heroes these days, but no sequel can beat the mainline series. Kakashi's team has no equal when it comes to popularity, after all. That is why Naruto Shippuden is still dishing out campaigns and merch the world over. And thanks to a...

comicbook.com

Related
ComicBook

Attack on Titan's Pieck Takes on Cosplay of Her Own Character

Attack on Titan only has a few episodes left before the anime adaptation comes to a close, with the series set to return for the third part of its final season. Before the curtain call of the Scout Regiment, the English voice actor for Pieck, Amber Lee Connors, took the opportunity to share some wild cosplay of the character that she brings to life. With Pieck becoming so tied to her Titan form that she sometimes has trouble walking on two legs, expect her to play a major role in the final installments dropping in 2023.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fierce Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Hiei Back to the Spotlight

Yu Yu Hakusho has one of the most memorable central cast of characters in all action anime and manga, and now one awesome cosplay has shared a fierce new look at Hiei! While fans of Yoshihiro Togashi's works are still holding out hope that the creator returns for more Hunter x Hunter someday, there are just as many fans who still are very fond of his first major work. Yu Yu Hakusho. This series helped to establish some of the major action anime and manga techniques we see in action to this day, and it's hard to deny how appealing it still is to this day.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: What Is Granolah Really Up To?

Dragon Ball Super's Granolah The Survivor Arc hasn't just taken us to a trip to the past by showing the days of Bardock before the Planet Vegeta was destroyed by Frieza, but it also introduced us to an intergalactic bounty hunter with an ax to grind with the Saiyan race. Despite having an arc named for him specifically, Granolah has been absent for the past few chapters, leaving many to wonder if he will assist Goku and Vegeta in the fight against Gas or if he'll be stuck on the sidelines.
COMICS
TheWrap

Crunchyroll to Release Makoto Shinkai’s Anime Feature ‘Suzume no Tojimari’ in North America

Crunchyroll announced Thursday the acquisition of Makoto Shinkai’s anime feature “Suzume no Tojimari” for all territories outside of Asia. “Suzume no Tojimari,” which follows a 17-year-old girl named Suzume who must close various doors that are causing destruction throughout Japan, will debut in Japan on Nov. 11 this year from Toho, and will be distributed in all major territories beginning in early 2023.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Previews Episode 8 With First Look

The Rising of the Shield Hero has kicked off the final arc for the second season run of the series, and has shared the first look at the next episode of the series with some special preview images! The second season of the series got off to a rough start with fans, but with that first arc now out of the way, Naofumi and his party find themselves in a completely new world. The first episode of this arc introduced them to this new world and a brand new hero from this world, and now Naofumi needs to figure out how to proceed from this point on.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Who is Stronger: Hulk or She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just unveiled its first trailer for the upcoming series on Disney Plus and it will introduce Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner. It’s a good show to finally settle the score, who is stronger: Hulk of She-Hulk?. Is She-Hulk Stronger than Hulk?. Jennifer Walters...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

High School DxD Cosplay Shows Why Akeno is Still Queen

One awesome High School DxD cosplay has brought the series back to the spotlight by showcasing just why Akeno Himejima has her title of Queen! It's been quite a while since fans have gotten to see High School DxD grace their screens with the fourth season released four long years ago, and even then the franchise had to switch its anime over to an entirely new studio and staff. There's been very little talk about the franchise since, but while the future of the anime is unclear fans are still very much keeping their love for the series alive in cool new ways.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Earns Impressive Sales Following Anime's Finale

My Dress-Up Darling wrapped its first season, and even in its wake, the series is still growing leaps and bounds. After all, the rom-com is finding new netizens online each day, and it turns out the manga has become a go-to for fans missing out on the anime. A new report confirmed as much this week as My Dress-Up Darling revealed it hit a big record just weeks after its season one finale.
COMICS
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting One of the Best Xbox 360 Games

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting one of the best Xbox 360 games at some point this year. Many are referring to 2022 as a quiet year for the Switch, but the reality is it's a had couple noteworthy releases already, plus Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and more coming later this year. It's not the Switch's greatest year, but it's far from a quiet year. And now Switch users can also anticipate the recent remaster of Alan Wake.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fairy Tail's Hiro Mashima Shares Special Brandish Art

The series creator behind Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima, has definitely gotten fans' attention with some new art honoring Brandish! Fairy Tail's final arcs pit the Fairy Tail guild against the might of the Alvarez Empire, and this had introduced fans to the 12 strongest members of the Empire and their dangerous magics. The most curious of these Spriggan 12 additions was Brandish, whose magic abilities allowed her to shrink things around her in an instant. She was a deadly counter to Lucy Heartfilia thanks to her chillingly calm demeanor, and was really cemented as a fan favorite quickly after her initial debut.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Fan Borrows Zenitsu's Power in Viral Stunt Video

The story of Demon Slayer has become one of the most popular shonen series in existence, with Tanjiro putting together a team of allies that are assisting him in striking down the supernatural creatures that are stalking the night. Zenitsu just so happens to be one of Tanjiro's allies, with the swordsman only able to access his true power when he is unconscious, though one fan has managed to recreate one of the lightning warrior's agile movies while being wide awake.
TV SERIES
Collider

Giant 'Gundam' Statue Featured at Licensing Expo From Bandai Namco

Collider's own Steve Weintraub is currently at Licensing Expo 2022 in Las Vagas, the premier event that brings together some of the world's most influential entertainment, character, art, and corporate brand owners and agents with consumer goods manufacturers, licensees, and retailers taking place between May 24 and May 26. While there, he was able to catch a few photos of many different posters and marketing materials. One of these displays included a giant statue of the iconic RX78-2 Gundam from 1979's Mobile Suit Gundam from the popular Gundam anime franchise.
COMICS
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Might End Saitama vs. Garou Fight in Surprising Way

One-Punch Man's newest chapters have been exploring the final climax of the Human Monster saga, and the newest chapter of the series has set the stage for quite the surprising end of the fight between Saitama and Garou. The Viz Media release of the Yusuke Murata illustrated take on ONE's original webcomic has been in the midst of the Human Monster saga for what is the longest streak in the series to date, and it's finally reaching its apex as Saitama and Garou have kicked off their long awaited fight as both of them are unleashing their abilities.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Cosplay Breaks Out Hinata's Best Look

Hinata Hyuga may have been the shiest ninja in the Hidden Leaf at one point, but over the years, the series has helped her grow. The once-timid girl is now a mom of two in the series, and her life with Naruto Uzumaki is everything she dreamt of. Of course, she had to put in a lot of work in Naruto Shippuden for the whole thing to work out, and one fan has brought out that period's best look for Hinata in a new cosplay.
COMICS
NME

‘Spider-Man’ came from Xbox turning down a game deal with Marvel

Microsoft apparently passed on the opportunity to work with Marvel to make games based on the superhero franchise’s characters, which led to Marvel’s Spider-Man from PlayStation, according to book excerpts. As spotted on ResetEra (via VGC), last year’s The Ultimate History Of Video Games, Volume 2 by Steven...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

DanMachi Season 4 Release Date, Studio, Where to Watch, Trailer and Everything You Need to Know!

DanMachi is finally returning to our screens. Readers are anticipating that this could be the best season yet, and the original author is working on the series officially for the first time. If you can’t wait to find out what happens next, check below for DanMachi Season 4’s release date, studio, where to watch, trailer and everything you need to know.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Honors Rengoku's Fieriest Look Yet

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has an army of fans, and over the years, the community has gotten really good at cosplay. From our favorite slayers to the story's worst villains, any character is fair game for fans to makeover. And now, one is going viral thanks to their take on Kyojuro Rengoku.
COMICS
ComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Assistant Confirms New Details for the Manga's Return

Hunter x Hunter is getting ready to come back from the longest hiatus in the manga to date, and one of the assistants working with series creator Yoshihiro Togashi has cleared up some important details about the series' big return. The Hunter x Hunter fandom was woken up from a long sleep recently when series creator Yoshiro Togashi suddenly popped up with his own Twitter account and teased that a few chapters of the series had been completed. With the manga on hiatus from Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since 2018, it's huge enough news to get fans wondering when the new chapters will actually hit.
COMICS
ComicBook

Haikyuu Cosplay Highlights Kiyoko's Best Look

One awesome Haikyuu cosplay is really scoring high with Kiyoko Shimizu's best look from the series! Haruichi Furudate's original manga series is currently celebrating the 10th Anniversary of its first publishing in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and fans have already seen the series return with a special new chapter catching fans up to how each of the characters have been living since the end of the original series. With so many characters introduced over the course of the series, it's actually a pretty tough call for many fans to decide which of the characters they actually like the best overall.
COMICS

