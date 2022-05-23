ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Tops Billboard Global Charts For Seventh Week, Kendrick Lamar & Lizzo Hit Top 10

By Gary Trust
Billboard
 3 days ago

Harry Styles ‘ “As It Was” remains the biggest song in the world, as it logs a seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar debuts three songs in the Global 200’s top 10 and one in the Global Excl. U.S. top tier and Lizzo ‘s “About Damn Time” surges to the top 10 of both tallies.

Plus, Karol G ‘s “Provenza” hits the Global Excl. U.S. top five, tying her best rank on the survey.

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘As’ Becomes Sole Longest-Leading Global 200 Hit Among British Acts

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” adds a seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, all from its debut week, with 87.9 million streams (down 5%) and 16,300 sold (up 5%) worldwide in the May 13-19 tracking week.

Notably, the song rewrites the mark for the longest Global 200 reign among British acts since the list launched, passing the six-week commands of Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” beginning this March, and Adele’s “Easy on Me,” starting last October. (Australia’s The Kid LAROI and Canada’s Justin Bieber hold the overall record: “Stay” led for 11 weeks beginning last August.)

Kendrick Lamar debuts three songs in the Global 200’s top 10, led by “N95” at No. 2, as it starts with 68.3 million streams and 3,200 sold worldwide. Also new in the tier for Lamar: “Die Hard,” with Blxst and Amanda Reifer, at No. 7 (48.3 million streams, 2,900 sold worldwide) and “United in Grief” at No. 9 (43.8 million streams, 800 sold globally). All three tracks are from Lamar’s album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers , which roars in at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 with 295,500 equivalent album units, the top weekly sum for a set in 2022.

Lamar lands his first three top 10s since the Global 200 began, while Blxst and Reifer also each appear in the chart’s top tier for the first time.

Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule” dips 2-3 in its second week on the Global 200 and his “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, holds at No. 4 in its second frame, with both songs from his album Un Verano Sin Ti .  Rounding out the chart’s top five, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” slips 3-5, after hitting No. 2.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” ascends 12-10. As its profile has swelled on TikTok , the song sports a 7% gain to 41.7 million streams worldwide. The track is Lizzo’s first Global 200 top 10 in the chart’s archives.

Styles Ties Adele, Lamar & Lizzo Enter Global Excl. U.S. Top 10

As on the Global 200, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” logs a seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, all from its debut atop the survey, with 67 million streams (down 5%) and 8,400 sold (up 2%) in territories outside the U.S. in the May 13-19 tracking week.

Among British acts, the track ties Adele’s “Easy on Me” for the longest domination so far on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Bad Bunny’s “Ojitos Lindos,” with Bomba Estéreo, rises 3-2 on Global Excl. U.S., his “Moscow Mule” descends 2-3 and his “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, keeps at No. 4, with all three Un Verano Sin Ti songs in their second week each on the chart.

Karol G’s “Provenza” pushes 8-5 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart with 42.3 million streams (down 3%) and 600 sold (down 2%) outside the U.S. The Colombian artist – the song’s title pays tribute to a neighborhood in her native Medellín – matches her best Global Excl. U.S. placement, following the No. 5-peaking “Bichota” (January 2021) and “MAMIII,” with Becky G (this March).

Elsewhere in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, Kendrick Lamar’s “N95” debuts at No. 6 (led by 31.2 million streams outside the U.S.) and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” bounds 15-9 (26.3 million streams, up 16%, beyond the U.S.), marking each artist’s first top 10 on the tally.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated May 28, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (May 24). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard ‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard , data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.

Billboard

Billboard

