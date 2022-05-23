Sweetgreen Continues Atlanta Expansion With Lee + White Restaurant

Sweetgreen , the publicly-traded salad chain that entered the Atlanta market in 2021 with a Ponce City Market outpost , is continuing its expansion locally as the company aims to reach 1,000 locations by 2030 .

Sweetgreen has its sights next set on the Lee + White development, at 1020 White St SW #100Atlanta. The company recently filed a building permit application with the City of Atlanta to buildout a 2,435 square-foot restaurant in the mixed-use. Construction is estimated at half-a-million dollars, according to the official filling. Sweetgreen reps on Monday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sweetgreen has more than 150 locations across the country including four in Atlanta — Old Fourth Ward , Midtown, West Midtown , and Buckhead — and is showing no signs of slowing down. Just this year, Sweetgreen plans to add a total of 35 new locations.

“We showed meaningful operating leverage as we experienced revenue growth, narrowed our operating loss, improved restaurant-level margins and leverage in our G&A, excluding stock-based compensation and non-recurring items,” Co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Neman said in a company press release following Q4 2021 earnings. “As we enter 2022, we are well-positioned to make further progress towards our financial goals that prioritize unit growth and profitability.”

Sweetgreen has a seasonally-changing, plant-forward menu of salads, warm bowls, and plates. Although the restaurant offers specific items, like the Chicken Chimichurri and the Fish Taco, patrons can customize their order utilizing any number of the restaurant’s bases, toppings, and proteins.