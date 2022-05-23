ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Sweetgreen Continues Atlanta Expansion With Lee + White Restaurant

By Caleb J. Spivak
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 3 days ago

Sweetgreen , the publicly-traded salad chain that entered the Atlanta market in 2021 with a Ponce City Market outpost , is continuing its expansion locally as the company aims to reach 1,000 locations by 2030 .

Sweetgreen has its sights next set on the Lee + White development, at 1020 White St SW #100Atlanta. The company recently filed a building permit application with the City of Atlanta to buildout a 2,435 square-foot restaurant in the mixed-use. Construction is estimated at half-a-million dollars, according to the official filling. Sweetgreen reps on Monday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sweetgreen has more than 150 locations across the country including four in Atlanta — Old Fourth Ward , Midtown, West Midtown , and Buckhead — and is showing no signs of slowing down. Just this year, Sweetgreen plans to add a total of 35 new locations.

“We showed meaningful operating leverage as we experienced revenue growth, narrowed our operating loss, improved restaurant-level margins and leverage in our G&A, excluding stock-based compensation and non-recurring items,” Co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Neman said in a company press release following Q4 2021 earnings. “As we enter 2022, we are well-positioned to make further progress towards our financial goals that prioritize unit growth and profitability.”

Sweetgreen has a seasonally-changing, plant-forward menu of salads, warm bowls, and plates. Although the restaurant offers specific items, like the Chicken Chimichurri and the Fish Taco, patrons can customize their order utilizing any number of the restaurant’s bases, toppings, and proteins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46N0wG_0fneix5a00
Lee + White | Rendering: Official

Comments / 0

secretatlanta.co

6 Fantastic Farmers’ Markets In And Around Atlanta

If you’re looking to support local farmers, or help the environment by sticking to local produce, check out these incredible farmers markets in and around Atlanta. From Ponce City Market’s weekly extravaganza, to smaller farmers’ markets that ooze that peach state charm, keep scrolling and find your new favorite farmers’ market, today!
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

ATLANTA SUMMER BEER FESTIVAL 2022

On Saturday, June 11th from 4-8pm at Old Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta Summer Beer Festivals is back with 200+ Beers, Wine, Seltzers, Ciders, Live Music with Davis and the Love, and DJ Qtip. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 after June 2nd, and $60 at the gate (unless sold out).
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Savor The Flavors Of Global Cuisine At Midtown’s Food Truck Thursdays

Did you know that the best of the best in the food truck game take over Midtown Atlanta every Thursday? Food Truck Thursday is Midtown’s weekly celebration of delicious food with rotating vendors and a diverse selection of food trucks. A great opportunity to gather as a community and chow-down on some tasty bites, don’t miss out y’all!
ATLANTA, GA
