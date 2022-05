LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State officials want to convene a task force to address current safety protocols in Nebraska schools. With school safety top of mind this week following a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 people — mostly schoolchildren — dead, Nebraska officials confirmed to 6 News on Thursday that they are in the process of forming a panel to scrutinize the safety of the state’s schools.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO