A 17-year-old student at a high school about 20 minutes east of Rochester is facing charges of making a terroristic threat in connection with a social media posting. That's according to New York State Police who were notified by the Ganada School Superintendent at around 12:30 on Wednesday afternoon, who shared information that a student posed with ''what appeared to be an assault weapon which raised concerns to district officials..." a release from NYSP said.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO