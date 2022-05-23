ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelensky says Ukraine falling would put American lives at risk

By Ivana Saric
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
If Ukraine loses the war against Russia, Russia will go on to attack NATO countries, potentially putting American lives at risk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an interview with Axios'...

Salon

Putin’s real goal in Ukraine isn’t territory

On March 6, 2022, 14 days into Russia's war against Ukraine, a video was shared on Facebook showing seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych singing "Let it Go," the hit song from the Disney musical "Frozen," inside a crammed Kyiv bunker. A sign of beauty, resilience and hope, it was viewed more than eight million times within days of posting.
Jonathan Swan
Axios

Russia and China hold military exercise near Japan during Biden visit

China and Russia sent jets over the seas in northeast Asia on Tuesday in what Japan's defense minister called a "provocative" and "unacceptable" move as President Biden was visiting the region, a senior administration official confirmed to Axios. Driving the news: Japan says it scrambled jets as Chinese and Russian...
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
Axios

EU chief: Russia sanctions "draining Kremlin's war machine"

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that sanctions against Russia are "draining the Kremlin's war machine." Driving the news: "Ukraine must win this war. Putin's aggression must be a strategic failure, so we will do everything we can to help Ukrainians prevail and retake the future into their hands," she said in her speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Axios

Severodonetsk mayor says 1,500 killed as Zelensky warns of Donbas "genocide"

The Russian military assault on Severodonetsk has left some 1,500 people dead and destroyed 60% of buildings, the eastern Ukrainian city's mayor said Thursday, per AP. The big picture: Russian forces have for days been trying to encircle Severodonetsk, the last remaining major city in the Luhansk region of the Donbas under Ukrainian control. Stryuk said there were up to 13,000 residents in the city and only 12 were evacuated on Thursday, AP reports.
Reuters

Ukraine needs to face reality and talk to Putin - Zelenskiy

KYIV, May 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said Ukraine was not eager to talk to Russia's Vladimir Putin but that it has to face the reality that this will likely be necessary to end the war. "There are things to discuss with the Russian leader. I'm...
Axios Philadelphia

Russian bans most of Pennsylvania's congressional delegation

At least 29 Pennsylvanians are among the nearly 1,000 Americans banned from entering Russia, according to an updated list the country's Foreign Affairs Ministry released over the weekend.Why it matters: While largely symbolic, the travel ban highlights the downward spiral of Russia-U.S relations following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reports. The big picture: President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg, filmmaker Rob Reiner, and actor Morgan Freeman are among some of the big names banned from visiting Russia.Zoom in: The list also names most of Pennsylvania's congressional delegation, as well as John Kennedy, a retired common...
Axios

The Justice Department takes on China's overseas repression

In a string of recent indictments, the U.S. Department of Justice is cracking down on Chinese state-backed repression of U.S.-based dissidents. Why it matters: The Chinese government has spent decades harassing and trying to silence its critics abroad. Now the U.S. government is taking action to protect people on U.S. soil.
Axios

FBI foiled ISIS plot to kill George W. Bush, DOJ says

An Iraqi man in the U.S. with alleged links to ISIS has been taken into custody after he plotted to assassinate former President George W. Bush, said the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Ohio on Tuesday. Driving the news: Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, an Iraqi citizen living...
Axios

Reuters

Russian proxies claim control of key town in east Ukraine

KYIV/POPASNA, Ukraine, May 27 (Reuters) - Russia's separatist proxies in eastern Ukraine claimed full control of the important battlefield town of Lyman on Friday, and Ukraine appeared to concede it, as Moscow presses its biggest advance for weeks. Lyman, site of a key railway hub, has been a major front...
