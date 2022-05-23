Zelensky says Ukraine falling would put American lives at risk

At least 29 Pennsylvanians are among the nearly 1,000 Americans banned from entering Russia, according to an updated list the country's Foreign Affairs Ministry released over the weekend.Why it matters: While largely symbolic, the travel ban highlights the downward spiral of Russia-U.S relations following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reports. The big picture: President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg, filmmaker Rob Reiner, and actor Morgan Freeman are among some of the big names banned from visiting Russia.Zoom in: The list also names most of Pennsylvania's congressional delegation, as well as John Kennedy, a retired common...

